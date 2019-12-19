Company announcement no. 38

To further expand and develop DFDS’ European logistics services, DFDS has acquired 100% of the share capital of the Finnish logistics company Freeco Logistics based in Turku, with additional offices in Vantaa, Finland, and Tallinn, Estonia.

“Freeco Logistics is a fast-growing Finnish provider of transport services that brings critical mass to our operation in Finland. We now have a much stronger platform to grow from,” says Niklas Andersson, Executive Vice President and Head of Logistics Division.

Freeco Logistics

Freeco Logistics provides international transport services between mainly Finland and Scandinavia, Baltics and continental Europe. Domestic transport services are offered as well, partly to optimise the international operation.

Operations include a fleet of around 150 trailers and 8 trucks. The company has 31 employees and annual revenues of EUR 20m.

Strategic fit

Freeco Logistics expands and strengthens DFDS’ current activities between Finland and continental Europe and adds, in particular, in-house transport capacity and access to a large carrier network. The acquisition is thus expected to bring synergies from business development.

Transaction

Closing of the transaction has taken place today and Freeco Logistics will be consolidated in the DFDS Group.

The transaction has no material impact on DFDS’ outlook for 2019.

