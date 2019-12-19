Negotiations with most suppliers of spruce pulpwood and woodchips to the biorefinery in Sarpsborg are finished. Borregaard’s wood costs in the first half of 2020 will be NOK 25 - 30 million lower than in the first half of 2019, thus continuing the trend of lower prices observed also in the second half of 2019.

Sarpsborg, 19 December 2019



