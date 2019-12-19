ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (the “Company”)

19 December 2019

Share Buybacks

The Company announces that it has entered a closed period ahead of its interim results for the 9 months ended 31 October 2019, which are expected to be released on 22 January 2020.

Pursuant to the share buyback authority approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2019, the Company has appointed Numis Securities Limited during this closed period to manage an irrevocable, non-discretionary share buy-back programme to repurchase shares in the Company, within certain pre-set parameters.

Contacts

Investor Enquiries:

Owen Jones

Director, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 20 3201 7700

Media Enquiries:

Alicia Wyllie

Corporate Communications

+44 (0) 20 3201 7994