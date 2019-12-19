BLEECKER

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

MISE A DISPOSITION DU DOCUMENT D’ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL
RELATIF A L’EXERCICE CLOS LE 31 AOÛT 2019

Paris, le 19 décembre 2019

Le document d’enregistrement universel relatif à l’exercice clos le 31 août 2019 comprenant le rapport financier a été déposé ce jour auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Ce document en version française est disponible dans les conditions réglementaires. Il peut être consulté dans l’espace Information Réglementée du site Internet de la société (www.bleecker.fr) ainsi que sur le site internet de l’AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Le document d’enregistrement universel intègre notamment :

  • le rapport financier annuel sur les comptes de l’exercice clos le 31 août 2019 ;
  • le rapport du Conseil de surveillance sur le Gouvernement d’Entreprise établi en application de l’article L.225-68 du Code de commerce ;
  • les informations relatives aux montants des honoraires des Commissaires aux Comptes.

Compartiment C d’Euronext Paris, marché du Groupe NYSE Euronext – ISIN FR0000062150

Contact :

NewCap.
Communication financière
Emmanuel Huynh / Dušan Orešanský
Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
bleecker@newcap.fr

