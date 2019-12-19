BLEECKER
COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE
MISE A DISPOSITION DU DOCUMENT D’ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL
RELATIF A L’EXERCICE CLOS LE 31 AOÛT 2019
Paris, le 19 décembre 2019
Le document d’enregistrement universel relatif à l’exercice clos le 31 août 2019 comprenant le rapport financier a été déposé ce jour auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
Ce document en version française est disponible dans les conditions réglementaires. Il peut être consulté dans l’espace Information Réglementée du site Internet de la société (www.bleecker.fr) ainsi que sur le site internet de l’AMF (www.amf-france.org).
Le document d’enregistrement universel intègre notamment :
Compartiment C d’Euronext Paris, marché du Groupe NYSE Euronext – ISIN FR0000062150
Contact :
NewCap.
Communication financière
Emmanuel Huynh / Dušan Orešanský
Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
bleecker@newcap.fr
