Lima, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credicorp Ltd. announces changes in Board Committee Composition

Lima, PERU, December 19th, 2019 – Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) informs that the Board of Directors, in its session held on December 19th, 2019, agreed on a new composition for its Corporate Governance Committee, which will consist of the following members: Ms. Patricia Lizarraga Guthertz, Mr. Fernando Fort Marie, Mr. Juan Carlos Verme Giannoni and Ms. Barbara Bruce.

As per Credicorp Corporate Governance Policies, the members of this Committee shall designate the new Chair from among its members in its next session.

The renewed Corporate Governance Committee will work to bolster the Company's governance framework to ensure that we meet the highest international standards for good practice.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe

Credicorp Ltd.