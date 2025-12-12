Credicorp Ltd.: Announces 2026 Schedule for Quarterly Results and Conference Calls

Lima, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru, December 12, 2025 – Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) announces to its shareholders and the market the schedule for issuing the 2026 quarterly earnings releases and hosting the corresponding conference calls:

1Q26

Earnings Release – Thursday, May 14, 2026

Conference Call – Friday, May 15, 2026

2Q26

Earnings Release – Thursday, August 13, 2026

Conference Call – Friday, August 14, 2026

3Q26

Earnings Release – Monday, November 9, 2026

Conference Call – Tuesday, November 10, 2026

4Q26

Earnings Release – Thursday, February 11, 2027

Conference Call – Friday, February 12, 2027

Credicorp reminds you that:

1. Details for the Conference Call are usually provided 15 calendar days prior to the publication of each earnings release through a press release.

2. Each earnings release may be issued after 5:00 p.m. (Lima time).

This schedule is available on Credicorp’s website under Events & Presentations / Upcoming Events: Link. Any changes to this schedule will be communicated through a new press release.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Peru (“BCP”) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.

