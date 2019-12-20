Stockholm, December 20, 2019 – Anoto Group AB (Anoto) today announces that it is expanding the student base on its education platform KAIT with one large school district in Florida and another prominent school district in Indiana, USA.



The school districts have decided to start commercial pilots of the KAIT platform. The school district in Florida will start to use KAIT from January 13, 2020, and the school district in Indiana will start to use KAIT from February 20, 2020. Combined, the two school districts are comprised of approximately 98,600 students in 133 schools.

“With the addition of these large and influential school districts, we are now servicing over 200,000 students in less than 4 months of commercialization. I am excited to expand to Florida, as it is one of the largest hub of the US education market,” said Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto AB.

