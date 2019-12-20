BluePoint Wellness Is GTI’s First Cannabis Store in Westport and Second in Connecticut



Fifth GTI Store to Open Within the Last Month and GTI’s 38th Store in the Nation

Continues GTI’s Expansion in the Tri-State Area of NY-NJ-CT

CHICAGO and WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, today announced it will open BluePoint Wellness – Westport, Connecticut’s first cannabis store – on December 23. This is GTI’s second store in Connecticut and 38th in the nation.

“We are excited to keep up the momentum of store openings with our fifth store opening within the last month and our second in the great state of Connecticut,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We look forward to being involved members of the Westport community and promoting well-being on the East Coast.”

GTI has a cultivation and processing facility in West Haven and a BluePoint Wellness store in Branford. The company entered the Connecticut market in January 2019 when it acquired Advanced Grow Labs.

The number of registered patients in Connecticut is over 38,000 as of December 15 with more than 8,300 of those patients in Fairfield County. The state has a robust list of 36 qualifying conditions including Tourette Syndrome, HIV, cancer, glaucoma and arthritis. Those interested in the state’s medical marijuana program can visit the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection.

BluePoint Wellness is located at 1460 Post Road East in Westport. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs over 1,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of GTI with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” or similar expressions and include information regarding the future direction and business objectives of GTI. The forward‐looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances and expectations relating to general economic and market conditions. Any forward‐looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, GTI does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward‐looking information in this news release is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those express or implied. When considering these forward‐looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in GTI’s public filings with the applicable securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , including the risk factors set out in GTI’s annual information form dated July 10, 2018.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

