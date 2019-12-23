Hoivatilat Plc

Stock Exchange Release, 23 December 2019, at 8 a.m. (EET)

Hoivatilat Plc: Schedules for financial reports in 2020

Hoivatilat Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2020:

25 February 2020: Financial Statements Bulletin for 2019

6 May 2020: Business Review, January-March 2020

19 August 2020: Half-Year Review, January-June 2020

4 November 2020: Business Review, January-September 2020

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 March 2020. The company’s Board of Directors will issue a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting later.

The Annual Report for 2019 will be published in week 10 of 2020.

Hoivatilat Plc

Board of Directors

Jussi Karjula

CEO

tel. +358 40 773 4054

