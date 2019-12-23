Hoivatilat Plc
Stock Exchange Release, 23 December 2019, at 8 a.m. (EET)
Hoivatilat Plc: Schedules for financial reports in 2020
Hoivatilat Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2020:
25 February 2020: Financial Statements Bulletin for 2019
6 May 2020: Business Review, January-March 2020
19 August 2020: Half-Year Review, January-June 2020
4 November 2020: Business Review, January-September 2020
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 25 March 2020. The company’s Board of Directors will issue a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting later.
The Annual Report for 2019 will be published in week 10 of 2020.
Hoivatilat Plc
Board of Directors
Further information:
Jussi Karjula
CEO
tel. +358 40 773 4054
Hoivatilat in brief:
Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres, schools and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi
