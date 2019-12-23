Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, AS Silvano Fashion Group notifies the stock exchange of a significant holding.
In connection with information received by AS Silvano Fashion Group that Firebird Fund, L.P., Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd. and Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd. are jointly controlled, we hereby disclose the following information:
Shareholders' stake in Firebird Fund, LP (new holding 1.56%), Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd (new holding 1.26%) and Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd (new holding 2.17%) decreased to 4.99% up from 5.24%.
Jarek Särgava
Silvano Fashion Group
Member of the Board
E-mail: info@silvanofashion.com
Tel: +372 684 5000;
Fax: +372 684 5300;
Address: Tulika 15/17, 10613 Tallinn
http://www.silvanofashion.com
Silvano Fashion Group
Tallinn, ESTONIA
Silvano Fashion Group LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: