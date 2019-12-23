Pursuant to § 186 of the Securities Market Act, AS Silvano Fashion Group notifies the stock exchange of a significant holding.



In connection with information received by AS Silvano Fashion Group that Firebird Fund, L.P., Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd. and Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd. are jointly controlled, we hereby disclose the following information:



Shareholders' stake in Firebird Fund, LP (new holding 1.56%), Firebird Avrora Fund, Ltd (new holding 1.26%) and Firebird Republics Fund, Ltd (new holding 2.17%) decreased to 4.99% up from 5.24%.