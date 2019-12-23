Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
December 23, 2019 at 11:00
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Gustav Nyberg
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Havsudden Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nyberg Gustav
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20191220160859_3
Transaction date: 2019-12-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 7.58 EUR
ASPO Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.
