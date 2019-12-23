Statement re: Notification of Transaction of Director
Notification of Transaction of Director
23 December 2019
Intermediate Capital Group PLC
GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC SAVE AS YOU EARN PLAN 2004 (AS AMENDED AND UPDATED 2014) (THE “SCHEME”)
In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company") wishes to announce that, pursuant to the rules of the Company's Scheme, the following grants of options have been made to directors of the Company:
The options can be exercised, under the rules of the Scheme, at a price of £12.26 per ordinary share from 1 February 2023.
Contacts:
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3201 7754
Ian Stanlake
Investor Relations, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3201 7880
Intermediate Capital Group plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
