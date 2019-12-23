Statement re: Notification of Transaction of Director

Notification of Transaction of Director

23 December 2019

Intermediate Capital Group PLC

GRANT OF OPTIONS UNDER THE INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC SAVE AS YOU EARN PLAN 2004 (AS AMENDED AND UPDATED 2014) (THE “SCHEME”)

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the "Company") wishes to announce that, pursuant to the rules of the Company's Scheme, the following grants of options have been made to directors of the Company:

Benoît Durteste has been granted 1,468 options to acquire ordinary shares in the Company; and



Vijay Bharadia has been granted 1,468 options to acquire ordinary shares in the Company.

The options can be exercised, under the rules of the Scheme, at a price of £12.26 per ordinary share from 1 February 2023.

