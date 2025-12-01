Voting Rights and Capital

ICG plc (the “Company”)

1 December 2025

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company announces as follows.

At the close of business on the 30 November 2025, the Company had 294,373,624 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 3,733,333 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 290,640,291.

The above figure 290,640,291 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


