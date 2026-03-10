10 March 2026

ICG plc (“ICG” or the “Company”)

Board Changes

The Board of ICG announces that Jonathon Bond has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He will join the Board on 1 April 2026 and will also serve as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Further, as part of ongoing succession planning in respect of Board membership, Stephen Welton and Rosemary Leith will retire from the Board of the Company with effect from the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 July 2026.

Appointment of Jonathon Bond

Jonathon Bond was Chief Investment Officer at Grosvenor from 2021 to 2025, where he was responsible for the capital invested in Grosvenor’s commercial and investment activities and for its performance. Since late 2025, he has been Executive Chairman of Grosvenor's Financial Investment Committee. He has previously held several non-executive director positions, including as Senior Independent Director at Jupiter Fund Management plc and Non-Executive Director at Scottish Widows, Standard Life Private Equity Trust plc and Camellia plc.

Jonathon spent over twenty-five years in the alternative investment industry in the UK, Europe and Asia. Jonathon was a founding Partner of Actis LLP, the growth market investor in sustainable infrastructure and private equity. Earlier in his career, he worked as a founding Director of HSBC Private Equity in India and held senior positions at Electra Private Equity Partners and Bain & Company. He was also Executive Chairman of Scandinavian family office Skagen Group from 2013 to 2019 .

Retirement of Stephen Welton and Rosemary Leith

As part of the ongoing succession planning in respect of the Company’s Non-Executive Directors, Stephen Welton and Rosemary Leith will retire from the Board of the Company with effect from the Annual General Meeting to be held on 15 July 2026. Stephen will retire in his ninth year of service in order to comply with the Corporate Governance Code, while Rosemary will retire in her sixth year of service due to the time requirements of a range of other commitments.

Sonia Baxendale, who joined the Board of the Company in January 2025, will become Chair of the Risk Committee in succession to Rosemary Leith.

William Rucker, Chair of ICG, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jonathon to the Board. His significant global experience in the private markets industry and strong track record as an executive and a board director will be of great value to ICG. I look forward to him joining us.

We are grateful to Stephen and Rosemary for their long service and outstanding contributions to the Board and its Committees (including Rosemary’s role as Chair of our Risk Committee) during a period of sustained growth and success for ICG. We wish them all the best for the future.”

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of the appointment of Jonathon Bond.

Ends

Enquiries

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Fiona Laffan

Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510