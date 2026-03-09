9 March 2026

ICG plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 19 February 2026 (the “Share Buyback”), the Company has purchased 148,143 ordinary shares of nominal value of £0.2625 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International (“BofA Securities”).

The Share Buyback is to enable the Company to issue Non-Voting Shares to Amundi equal to the number of Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company in a manner that is non-dilutive to the Company’s existing shareholders in connection with its strategic partnership with Amundi as announced on 18 November 2025 (the “Strategic Partnership Announcement”).

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: 6 March 2026 Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 148,143 Lowest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): 1578.00 pence Highest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): 1642.00 pence Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): 1601.32 pence

The Ordinary Shares acquired will be held in treasury and will, in due course, be cancelled in tranches on at least a bi-annual basis, and will not be used for any other purpose prior to cancellation.

Following the purchase of the Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 289,718,581 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), and 4,655,043 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

Schedule of Purchases

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BofA on behalf of the Company as part of the programme is detailed on the attached:

ICG PLC Trade Fills 06.03.2026

Terms not defined here shall have the meaning as set out in the Strategic Partnership Announcement.

Future purchases made by the Company pursuant to the Share Buyback programme will be announced by no later than the end of the 7th daily market session following the date of execution of such purchases, in accordance with UKLR 9.6.6R.

