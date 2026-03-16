16 March 2026

ICG plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that in the period from 9 March 2026 to 13 March 2026, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 19 February 2026 (the “Share Buyback”), the Company has purchased 759,224 ordinary shares of nominal value of £0.2625 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International (“BofA Securities”).

The Share Buyback is to enable the Company to issue Non-Voting Shares to Amundi equal to the number of Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company in a manner that is non-dilutive to the Company’s existing shareholders in connection with its strategic partnership with Amundi as announced on 18 November 2025 (the “Strategic Partnership Announcement”).

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: Lowest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): Highest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): 9 March 2026 151,198 1524.00 pence 1578.00 pence 1560.46 pence 10 March 2026 150,362 1572.00 pence 1603.00 pence 1588.24 pence 11 March 2026 153,560 1527.00 pence 1566.00 pence 1546.80 pence 12 March 2026 152,041 1508.00 pence 1549.00 pence 1526.59 pence 13 March 2026 152,063 1510.00 pence 1561.00 pence 1543.65 pence

The Ordinary Shares acquired will be held in treasury and will, in due course, be cancelled in tranches on at least a bi-annual basis, and will not be used for any other purpose prior to cancellation.

Following the purchase of the Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 288,959,357 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), and 5,414,267 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

Schedule of Purchases

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BofA on behalf of the Company as part of the programme is detailed on the attached:

ICG PLC Weekly Trade Fills

Terms not defined here shall have the meaning as set out in the Strategic Partnership Announcement.

Enquiries:

Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Media:

Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44(0)20 3545 1510

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