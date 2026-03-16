Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

16 March 2026

ICG plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that in the period from 9 March 2026 to 13 March 2026, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 19 February 2026 (the “Share Buyback”), the Company has purchased 759,224 ordinary shares of nominal value of £0.2625 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International (“BofA Securities”).

The Share Buyback is to enable the Company to issue Non-Voting Shares to Amundi equal to the number of Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company in a manner that is non-dilutive to the Company’s existing shareholders in connection with its strategic partnership with Amundi as announced on 18 November 2025 (the “Strategic Partnership Announcement”).

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:Lowest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):Highest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP):
9 March 2026151,1981524.00 pence1578.00 pence1560.46 pence
10 March 2026150,3621572.00 pence1603.00 pence1588.24 pence
11 March 2026153,5601527.00 pence1566.00 pence1546.80 pence
12 March 2026152,0411508.00 pence1549.00 pence1526.59 pence
13 March 2026152,0631510.00 pence1561.00 pence1543.65 pence

The Ordinary Shares acquired will be held in treasury and will, in due course, be cancelled in tranches on at least a bi-annual basis, and will not be used for any other purpose prior to cancellation.

Following the purchase of the Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 288,959,357 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), and 5,414,267 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.

Schedule of Purchases

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BofA on behalf of the Company as part of the programme is detailed on the attached:

ICG PLC Weekly Trade Fills

Terms not defined here shall have the meaning as set out in the Strategic Partnership Announcement.

Enquiries:

Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Media:

Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44(0)20 3545 1510

Attachment


Attachments

ICG PLC Weekly Trade Fills
GlobeNewswire

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