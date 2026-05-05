5 May 2026

ICG plc (the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that in the period from 27 April 2026 to 1 May 2026, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 19 February 2026 (the “Share Buyback”), the Company has purchased 660,774 ordinary shares of nominal value of £0.2625 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International (“BofA Securities”).

The Share Buyback is to enable the Company to issue Ordinary Non-Voting shares to Amundi equal to the number of Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company in a manner that is non-dilutive to the Company’s existing shareholders in connection with its strategic partnership with Amundi as announced on 18 November 2025 (the “Strategic Partnership Announcement”).

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: Lowest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): Highest Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Ordinary Share (GBP): 27 April 2026 129,078 1809.00 pence 1831.00 pence 1816.15 pence 28 April 2026 132,396 1779.00 pence 1810.00 pence 1798.49 pence 29 April 2026 131,316



1779.00 pence 1807.00 pence 1794.48 pence 30 April 2026 134,051 1768.00 pence 1817.00 pence 1795.17 pence 1 May 2026 133,933 1825.00 pence 1879.00 pence 1859.78 pence

The Ordinary Shares acquired will be held in Treasury and will, in due course, be cancelled in tranches on at least a bi-annual basis, and will not be used for any other purpose prior to cancellation.

Total Voting Rights

Following the settlement of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 294,373,624 Ordinary Shares in issue, of which 9,161,022 will be held in Treasury, and 3,951,459 Ordinary Non-Voting shares in issue.

The shares held in Treasury and the Ordinary Non-Voting shares do not carry voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 285,212,602. This figure of 285,212,602 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Schedule of Purchases

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by BofA on behalf of the Company as part of the programme is detailed on the attached:

ICG PLC Weekly Trade Fills

Terms not defined here shall have the meaning as set out in the Strategic Partnership Announcement.

Enquiries:

Chris Hunt, Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Media:

Fiona Laffan, Global Head of Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44(0)20 3545 1510

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