TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

ICG PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK



2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Societe Generale

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom



4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-May-2026



6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-May-2026



7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.272973 0.035388 5.308361 15175191 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYT1DJ19 15074027 5.272973 Sub Total 8.A 15074027 5.272973%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Contract For Difference 25/02/2028 25/02/2028 Cash 5234 0.001831 Contract For Difference 02/05/2029 02/05/2029 Cash 95930 0.033557 Sub Total 8.B2 101164 0.035388%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

06-May-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom