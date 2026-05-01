Total Voting Rights

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC


ICG plc (the “Company”)

1 May 2026

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company announces as follows.

At the close of business on 30 April 2026, the Company had 294,373,624 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 8,500,248 were held in Treasury, and 3,951,459 Ordinary Non-Voting shares in issue. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 285,873,376

The above figure 285,873,376 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn

Corporate Communications, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


GlobeNewswire

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