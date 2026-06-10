Holding(s) in Company

 | Source: ICG PLC ICG PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
ICG PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Societe Generale
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.3886700.0696264.45829612611620
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.9862040.0696265.055830 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ1912414661 4.388670 
Sub Total 8.A124146614.388670%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Contract For Difference25/02/202825/02/2028Cash260290.009201
Contract For Difference02/05/202902/05/2029Cash1459300.051587
Contract For Difference01/12/202701/12/2027Cash250000.008838
Sub Total 8.B2 1969590.069626%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
     

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
09-Jun-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • June 09, 2026 02:00 ET | Source: ICG PLC
    Holding(s) in Company

    TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BYT1DJ19 Issuer Name ICG PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting...

    Read More
    Holding(s) in Company
  • June 08, 2026 12:37 ET | Source: ICG PLC
    Annual Financial Report

    ICG PLC (the “Company”) 8 June 2026 Annual Report and Accounts The Company announces that the Annual Report and Accounts 2026 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 have today been sent or...

    Read More
    Annual Financial Report
 