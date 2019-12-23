Company announcement, Helsinki, 23 December 2019 3.00 pm (EET)

Nexstim Plc’s Financial Information in 2020

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will publish the following financial information in 2020:

The 2019 Financial Statements Release and Half-Yearly Report July−December 2019 (H2) on Friday, February 28, 2020. Half-Yearly Report January-June 2020 (H1) on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Nexstim’s Annual Report 2019 will be published on the Company’s website on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:00 am.

NEXSTIM PLC

Martin Jamieson, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

Sisu Partners Oy (Certified Adviser)

Jussi Majamaa

+ 358 40 842 4479

jussi.majamaa@sisupartners.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



