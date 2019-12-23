MONTREAL, Quebec, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physinorth Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: PSN.P) (“Physinorth” or the “Corporation”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) has agreed to extend the period by which it has to complete its proposed Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in policy 2.4 of the Exchange). As a result, the Corporation has until March 26, 2020 to complete its proposed Qualifying Transaction with 6150977 Canada Inc. and its subsidiary Excel Health Inc., 8961760 Canada Inc. and 10544485 Canada Inc., a group of privately-held Canadian companies doing business as Groupe Premier Soin, as previously announced by the Corporation in its press release dated October 1, 2019.



Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Transaction and available on SEDAR, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

