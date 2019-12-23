23 December 2019

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: VIXL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00BYTYHQ58) from USD 0.002 to USD 0.0002, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 11 November 2019, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 23 December 2019 at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, D02 A342, Ireland.

As a result, the Deed of Amendment has been duly executed by the Issuer, the Manager and the Trustee to put the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed into effect from 23 December 2019.