KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) offers tax office clients the easiest way to get the most money interest free through applying for a Refund Advance Loan * of up to $3,500 starting Jan. 4. Federal tax refunds can take 21 days to receive, and the IRS expects it will be the first week of March before most people who claim the earned income tax credit or additional child tax credit receive their refunds. However, the Refund Advance, a no-fee, no-interest loan from Axos Bank® offered Jan. 4 to Feb. 29 at participating H&R Block offices, allows clients to access money typically within minutes of filing their tax return.



“A Refund Advance at H&R Block gives approved clients access to loan proceeds on the same day of filing —up to $3,500—so you don’t have to wait on the IRS,” said Vinoo Vijay, chief marketing officer at H&R Block. “And when you choose us you can be confident it will be interest free and have no loan fees.”

Twenty-five million taxpayers could have refunds delayed until the first week of March because of anti-fraud laws requiring the IRS to hold refunds that claim the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit.

The advance is repaid from the federal or state income tax refunds.

*This is an optional tax refund-related loan from Axos Bank®, Member FDIC; it is not your tax refund. Loans are offered in amounts of $250, $500, $750, $1250 or $3500. Approval and loan amount based on expected refund amount, ID verification, eligibility criteria, and underwriting. If approved, funds will be loaded on a prepaid card and the loan amount will be deducted from your tax refund, reducing the amount paid directly to you. Tax returns may be e-filed without applying for this loan. Fees for other optional products or product features may apply. Limited time offer. Available at participating locations. Not offered in Puerto Rico. HRB Maine License No. FRA2. OBTP#B13696 See hrblock.com/refundadvance for details. ©2019 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

