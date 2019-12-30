EVENTS IN SECOND QUARTER
EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE
SECOND QUARTER August 1, 2019 – October 31, 2019
THE PERIOD May 1, 2019 – October 31, 2019
CEO’S COMMENTS
Oasmia's move towards becoming a fully integrated commercial pharmaceutical company is keeping pace.
Thanks to the rights issue that was recently successfully completed, we now have the resources required for the very exciting and important period we are facing. Our priorities for the next 18 months are clear. The company is in a transition from a development focus to becoming a commercially driven, revenue-generating organization that improves patients’ quality of life. We are now in the final stages of completing the necessary marketing and communications material to support the launch of our first product, Apealea. Our ambition is to launch in the EU during the first quarter of 2020 – preferably together with a strategic partner. We have therefore started production of Apealea in sufficient volumes for the launch, together with our manufacturing partner Baxter Oncology. In the coming year, we will also strengthen the clinical value of Apealea and create increased product awareness by facilitating Investigator Initiated Trials (IIT:s). In addition, we intend to prepare the scientific and clinical ground for a partner strategy within the field of immuno-oncology - a very interesting field for Oasmia going forward.
In 2021, we will also implement the regulatory strategy for the US market and apply for market approval. We will seek partners for the US market, which in value is the largest globally.
In summary, the whole company is very excited for the coming year, it will be hard work but hopefully also thrilling milestones for Oasmia. We will make every effort to realize the potential of our proprietary XR17 platform and the products it can generate – and to add clear value to future patients.
Sven Rohmann, interim CEO of Oasmia
This information is information that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on December 30, 2019.
About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures and markets new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company’s product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company’s product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR).
