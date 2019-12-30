The number of shares and votes in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has increased as a result of the preferential rights issue completed in December 2019. As a result of the preferential rights issue, the number of shares and votes has increased by 199,275,352 from 249,094,194 to 448,369,546. The share capital has increased by SEK 19,927,535.20 from SEK 24,909,419.40 to SEK 44,836,954.60.



For more information:

Urban Ekelund, Investor Relations Oasmia

E-mail: IR@oasmia.com

Phone: +46 18-50 54 40

This information is information that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on December 30, 2019.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures and markets new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company’s product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company’s product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (OASM) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR).

Attachment