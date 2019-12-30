OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to welcome in 2020, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are reminding everyone to include sober transportation in their New Year’s party plans.



“We wish everyone a Happy New Year and all the best in 2020,” said MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. “Most importantly, we wish that everyone gets home from their festivities safely. Please don’t risk your life or the lives of others by driving impaired. Plan ahead for a sober ride home.”

Hundreds of Canadians are killed and tens of thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs each year. These tragedies are 100% preventable.

“Whether you’re attending a New Year’s celebration, or hosting one yourself, please ensure you have a plan in place to prevent impaired driving,” said Allstate Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. “We all have a role to play in keeping our roads, our communities and one another safe.”

A few simple guidelines can help ensure the New Year starts off right for everyone.

For Party-Goers:

If you’re making the rounds to holiday parties and are planning on drinking or consuming cannabis, eliminate the risk to get behind the wheel altogether and plan a sober transportation option:

Book an Uber.

Take a cab.

Take public transportation.

Arrange a designated driver.

Plan to spend the night.

For Party Hosts:

As a party host, you have some responsibility for the safety of your guests. There are some simple precautions you can take to make sure your guests don’t drive under the influence of alcohol and/or cannabis:

Have lots of food and non-alcohol/low alcohol beverages available.

Serve drinks yourself so you can monitor how much your guests are consuming. Don’t serve alcohol to guests who are already intoxicated. Stop serving alcohol long before you expect the party to wind up.

If guests are consuming cannabis, try to be aware of their consumption / impairment levels.

Know how your guests are getting home and who is driving.

If you have Uber in your area, download the app.

Have taxi numbers available.

Be prepared to have intoxicated guests spend the night at your house.

MADD Canada and Allstate Canada also encourage motorists to be aware of other drivers and if they see any driver they suspect is impaired, call 911. That call could save a life.

Revellers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driver App. Visit www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .



About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is a leading home and auto insurer focused on providing its customers prevention and protection products and services for every stage of life. Serving Canadians since 1953, Allstate strives to keep both customers and employees in "Good Hands®" and is proud to have been named a Best Employer in Canada for eight consecutive years. Allstate is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more, visit www.allstate.ca . For safety tips and advice, visit www.goodhandsadvice.ca .