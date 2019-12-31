SAN DIEGO, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that the Company filed on December 27, 2019 a continuation application for its communication microchip patent for its GopherInsight™, in order to further protect its innovative concepts and methods. The application has been assigned serial number 16727983. The patent is expected to be granted during the first quarter of 2020.

GBT's GopherInsight™ microchip seeks to protect innovative integrated circuit technology that is targeted for IoT/mobile devices. GopherInsight™ works through its own private, secured network to transfer and share information, and is self-adapting to a device's usage patterns; the system is usage-aware and modulates its operation mode according to the device's power option, data transfer, security and network's capabilities. The chip communicates via satellite and/or its private network in order to connect with other same chips that are on the network. The chip is operating in real time, enabling GBT’s advanced security and auto error-correction communication protocol.

The comprehensive patent seeks to cover new concepts and methodologies within the communication domain, among them mobile parallel processing, network database management, radio-based private, secured communication network, airplane mode and more.

"We are especially proud of this innovative IP and that's why we will pursue maximum protection for this invention," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO. "We believe that the patent covers ground-breaking concepts in the communications and IoT field. We are excited that it is scheduled to be granted during the first quarter of 2020 and that we are moving further to protect the wide variety of technological concepts and methodologies by filing for continuation. In the continuation application we made our best efforts to further protect all claims to the maximum extent in order to implement them in future electronic circuits.

“The microchip is targeted to be implemented as an independent IP unit on an existing chip or on device's micro SIM/Board. We believe this creates an entire whole world of business opportunities licensing it to IC design firms and devices manufactures. The new microchip systems and methods will enable the design of high performance, low power, robust communication microchips that will enhance our daily lives within wide variety of domains. The technology covers advanced node manufacturing to ensure low unit cost and high silicon yield. GBT plans to offer this technology to IC design houses once the patent is granted, and to seek partnerships within the communication IoT industry in order to create new technological advancements."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - https://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

