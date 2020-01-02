LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced today that effective December 31, 2019, it has acquired all of the outstanding capital stock of Fry Steel Company (“Fry Steel”), a general line and long bar distributor founded in 1948 and located in Santa Fe Springs, California. Fry Steel performs cutting services on its diverse product assortment of over 8,000 types and conditions of long bar product and provides “in-stock” next day delivery through its proprietary fleet of trucks. For the year ended December 31, 2019, Fry Steel’s net sales were approximately $100 million. Steve Fry, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Fry Steel, retired upon closing of the acquisition. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“Fry Steel is very well-respected in the metals industry and is known for stocking hard-to-find items as well as providing exceptional customer service and next day delivery. We have admired Fry Steel for many years and are excited to welcome them into the Reliance Family of Companies. Fry Steel’s focus on specialty products and quick turn, small order sizes aligns well with our business model and our strategy of investing in high quality, high margin businesses,” commented Jim Hoffman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “I’d like to personally thank Steve Fry for his dedication over the past 50 years in building such a successful and well-respected company.”

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co., headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 300 locations in 40 states and thirteen countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2018, Reliance’s average order size was $2,130, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

