Rise Joliet is GTI's 40th store in the nation and first adult-use only store in Illinois.

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced that it opened its 40th store, Rise Joliet, the first adult-use only store in Illinois.

“January 1 was a historic day in Illinois as adult-use cannabis sales launched in Illinois, and we’re honored that Rise Joliet is part of that history,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Our stores that sell to all adults 21+ – Rise Mundelein, Rise Canton, Rise Joliet and 3C Joliet – have served thousands of people so far and the energy and enthusiasm from new customers has been overwhelming.”

GTI has six open stores in the state including The Clinic Effingham and 3C Naperville, which will currently only offer sales to customers with a valid Illinois medical marijuana card. The Clinic Effingham is expected to begin adult-use sales later in January pending a special use permit hearing. Naperville will hold a non-binding voter referendum on adult-use sales in March, and until then the store will only be open to registered medical patients. Rise Quincy will be an adult-use store and is expected to open within several days pending final actions by the state.

“We thank everyone who celebrated this milestone with us,” said Kovler. “2020 is going to be another big year and we look forward to serving guests at our stores and enabling well-being through cannabis with our branded products such as Dogwalkers, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection available at stores throughout the state.”

Rise Joliet is located at 2903 Colorado Avenue in Joliet. Current hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. Beginning Monday, January 6, hours are daily from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs approximately 1,400 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

