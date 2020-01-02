VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. ("Pender" or the “Company”), manager of a suite of niche investment funds, including the Pender Enhanced Income Fund and Pender Value Fund II (together, the “Public Funds”) and the Pender Partners Fund (together with the Public Funds, the “Funds”), announces today that KPMG LLP has replaced PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Funds effective January 1, 2020.

The change of auditor was previously announced in a news release dated October 11, 2019 and published by Vertex One Asset Management Inc. (“Vertex”), in connection with the sale by Vertex to Pender of the investment fund management contracts for the Funds (the “Transaction”).

Additional details regarding the Transaction and the other changes affecting the Funds are set out in the Vertex Notice of Special Meeting and Management Information Circular dated October 23, 2019, the simplified prospectus, annual information form and fund facts for the Public Funds, and amendments thereto, which are available at www.sedar.com .

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage our suite of niche investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit www.penderfund.com .

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Fund Facts and the Simplified Prospectus for the funds before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Information in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing and completion of the Proposed Transaction, including the acquisition of the investment fund management contracts of the Funds by Pender, the timing and completion of the Proposals, including the Merger and regulatory approval for the Proposed Transaction and the Proposals. By their very nature statements that constitute forward-looking information are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Vertex One’s and Pender’s control. These risks include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of the conditions set out in the Agreement. Although forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management of Vertex One believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Any forward-looking information in this news release is provided as at the date of this news release, based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date of this news release. Vertex and Pender undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this news release.