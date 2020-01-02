SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News media reports have provided inaccurate information regarding water use targets set by Senate Bill 606 (Hertzberg) and Assembly Bill 1668 (Friedman). Neither bill sets fines on water customers for taking a shower and doing laundry on the same day.
Below are facts on the long-term water efficiency legislation that was signed into effect May 2018.
The State Water Board is working and collaborating with urban suppliers to implement the new efficiency standards. In addition to the 55-gallon standard, targets for outdoor water use and water loss due to leaks will also be determined. These three standards will be used to represent the overall water efficiency standards for each urban water provider.
For more information on this water efficiency legislation, view the State Water Board’s Fact Sheet at https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/publications_forms/publications/factsheets/docs/water_efficiency_bill_factsheet.pdf
