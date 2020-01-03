Hoivatilat Plc: disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Hoivatilat Plc ("Hoivatilat") has on 2 January 2020 received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from Aedifica SA/NV, according to which the ownership of shares and votes in Hoivatilat of Aureit Holding Oy, has increased above the threshold of 5 per cent following the transfer of shares on 2 January 2020.
Aggregate positions of funds managed by Aureit Holding Oy according to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.41 %
|5,41 %
|25 502 629
|Positions of previous notification
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000148648
|1 380 381
|5.41 %
|SUBTOTAL A
|1 380 381
|5.41 %
|B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|None
|SUBTOTAL B
|Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Aedifica SA/NV
|Aureit Holding Oy
|5.41 %
|5.41 %
Hoivatilat Plc
Further information:
Tommi Aarnio, CFO, tel.: +358 40 756 3773
Hoivatilat in brief:
Hoivatilat Plc specialises in producing, developing, owning and leasing out nursing homes, day care centres and service communities. Founded in 2008, the company has been working in cooperation with as many as 60 Finnish municipalities and has launched 200 property projects throughout Finland and in Sweden. www.hoivatilat.fi
