Powering amazing experiences for today’s creators and workers with sleek designs, 5G, and Tile™ findable device technology
Strengthening sustainability leadership: 82% of all mechanical parts in next gen HP Elite Dragonfly are made from recycled materials; unveils new line of accessories made from recycled ocean-bound plastics
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today introduced its newest PCs, displays, and accessories at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The company’s latest consumer and commercial product innovations offer users the freedom to work more securely and experience content from anywhere, connect devices simply and easily, and gives customers the freedom to show their personal values by offering the world’s first notebook and sleeve made with ocean-bound plastic materials7.
“We are passionate about creating devices and computing experiences that lead us into the future and enable more freedom in how the next generation creates, consumes content, and collaborates,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “As the PC becomes increasingly relevant, HP continues delivering amazing devices, and display and accessory innovations that deliver both performance and lightness, durability and design, and mobility and privacy.”
As we enter a new decade, people will continuously evolve how they use technology and desire solutions that enable more freedom in how they work, live, and play. Thirty-four percent of U.S. workers would take a pay cut of up to 5% in order to work out of the office more8. Gen Z engages with online content more than 10 hours a day9. And on average, Gen Z and millennials use five screens per day10, which presents challenges when connecting devices to their ecosystem of accessories.
MORE FREEDOM TO EXPERIENCE AND CREATE AMAZING CONTENT
MORE FREEDOM TO WORK SECURELY ANYWHERE
“We are excited to be working with HP as it develops its first 5G connected devices for SMBs and the enterprise, very important and growing categories for Sprint,” said Ryan Sullivan, vice president of product engineering and development, Sprint. “The combination of HP innovation and Sprint True Mobile 5G will help to take productivity and connectivity to new levels for businesses of all sizes.”
“Qualcomm continues to lead in LTE connected PCs, allowing users to have blazing fast connectivity while on the go, and we are thrilled to drive 5G connected PCs in collaboration with HP,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Qualcomm powered 5G PCs are at the heart of the digital transformation trend that will move the computing industry forward and transform the enterprise.”
MORE FREEDOM TO CONNECT AND SHOW YOUR PERSONAL VALUES
New Displays and Sustainable Accessories
1 Percent of active and nonactive viewing area to chassis.
2 Up to 17 hours requires laptop configured with Intel® Core™ i7-10510U with Nvidia® Mobile GPU, 16GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (onboard), 512GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD, 15.6" diagonal 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 2W display, Win10 19H1 Home. Windows 10 MM14 battery life will vary depending on various factors including product model, configuration, loaded applications, features, use, wireless functionality, and power management settings. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage. See www.bapco.com for additional details.
3 Based on All-in-One PC’s with 4K display in the market as of 12/18/2019. Display measured diagonally. 4K or ultra-HD (UHD) content required to view full 4K or UHD images. High dynamic range (HDR) content required to view HDR images.
4 Based on All-in-One PC’s in the market as of 12/18/2019 with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX graphics cards.
5 Based on business convertibles with the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® U series processor, Windows Pro OS and a convertible non-detachable design offering optional 5G as of December 2019. The 5G module is optional and must be configured at the factory. Module designed for 5G networks up to 3.8 Gbps download speeds as carriers deploy Evolved-Universal Terrestrial Radio Access New Radio Dual Connectivity (ENDC) with both 100Mhz of 5G NR and LTE channel bandwidth, using 256QAM 4x4, requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection, upload and download speeds will vary due to network, location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 5G not available on all products, in all regions. Backwards compatible to 4G LTE and 3G HSPA technologies. 5G module planned to be available in US, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and France at launch, where carrier supported.
6 Based on compact business convertibles with 8th Gen or 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design under 59 cubic inches as of August 2019.
7 Based on HP's internal analysis as of May 2019. Display manufactured with 5% ocean bound plastic materials by weight. Notebook speaker enclosure component made with 5% ocean bound plastic as of August 2019.
8 Key Remote Work & Telecommuting Statistics, Owl Labs, 2019.
9 Gen Z Engaging with 10 hours of online content per day, Marketing Tech News, 2018.
10 Gen Z Statistics: Gen Z Facts for Marketers, Mediakix, 2018.
11 4K content required to view full 4K images.
12 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.
13 Based on Wi-Fi 5 80MHz and Wi-Fi 6 160MHz minimum requirements when transferring files between two devices connected to the same router. Requires a wireless router, sold separately, that supports 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). Only available in countries where 802.11ax is supported.
14 HP Webcam Survey, June 2019.
15 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.
16 For hard drives, GB = 1 billion bytes. TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual formatted capacity is less. Up to 35GB of system disk is reserved for system recovery software.
17 Based on HP internal testing using total speaker wattage with Sound Pressure Level test to measure audio volume in units of decibels (db) on All-in-One PC’s in the market as of 12/18/2019.
18 Based on All-in-One PC’s in the market as of 12/18/2019. Audio Stream capability with music streaming via Bluetooth devices with PC turned off.
19 Based on All-in-One PC’s with 4K display in the market as of 12/18/2019. Display measured diagonally. 4K or ultra-HD (UHD) content required to view full 4K or UHD images. High dynamic range (HDR) content required to view HDR images.
20 Based on business convertibles with the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® U series processor, Windows Pro OS and a convertible non-detachable design offering optional 5G as of December 2019. The 5G module is optional and must be configured at the factory. Module designed for 5G networks up to 3.8 Gbps download speeds as carriers deploy Evolved-Universal Terrestrial Radio Access New Radio Dual Connectivity (ENDC) with both 100Mhz of 5G NR and LTE channel bandwidth, using 256QAM 4x4, requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection, upload and download speeds will vary due to network, location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 5G not available on all products, in all regions. Backwards compatible to 4G LTE and 3G HSPA technologies. 5G module planned to be available in US, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and France at launch, where carrier supported. Support for additional carriers available planned available in 2020. Available on HP Elite Dragonfly G2, planned availability mid 2020 and requires factor configuration.
21 Based on compact business convertibles with 8th Gen or 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i U series processor, Windows Pro OS, vPro™ and a convertible non-detachable design under 59 cubic inches as of August 2019.
22 Based on HP’s internal analysis of mobile devices with optional, physically embedded, hardware based, reflective privacy screen with average of .32% luminance reduction in privacy mode at 45⁰ and offering optional 5G as of December 2019. The 5G module and privacy screen are optional and must be configured at the factory. Module designed for 5G networks up to 3.8 Gbps download speeds as carriers deploy Evolved-Universal Terrestrial Radio Access New Radio Dual Connectivity (ENDC) with both 100Mhz of 5G NR and LTE channel bandwidth, using 256QAM 4x4, requires activation and separately purchased service contract. Check with service provider for coverage and availability in your area. Connection, upload and download speeds will vary due to network, location, environment, network conditions, and other factors. 5G not available on all products, in all regions. Backwards compatible to 4G LTE and 3G HSPA technologies. 5G module planned to be available in US, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and France at launch, where carrier supported as of December 2019.
23 Based on HP’s internal analysis of notebooks with factory preinstalled Tile tracking hardware and software as of December 2019. Planned availability on HP ELITE DRAGONFLY Q1 2020. Must be configured at purchase.
24 Notebook speaker enclosure component made with 5% ocean bound plastic as of August 2019.
25 By weight. Mechanical parts include chassis, speaker box, keycap mechanism, battery frame and other small mechanical parts. Applies to Dragonfly Family starting January 2020.
26 Based on docking displays including an RJ45 port, power delivery scheme and additional ports including USB-C™ video support and having a button that powers both the monitor and a mini desktop, laptop or thin client and network manageability over Ethernet as of December 2019.
27 Pricing from HP.com, subject to change without notice. Retailers pricing may vary.
