HP at CES 2026 — HP Reimagines the Desk for the Future of Work

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) unveiled the HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC, a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree and the world’s first full AI PC built into a keyboardiv — powering the future of work with a design that moves, connects, and adapts to any workspace. To complement this evolution of the desk, HP also introduced the newest HP Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor, pushing the boundaries for visual fidelity and flawless performance for the most demanding professional users.

“Work is being redesigned in real time—where it happens, how it happens, and what tools employees need to stay productive,” said Guayente Sanmartin, Senior Vice President and Division President, Commercial Systems & Displays Solutions at HP Inc. “HP’s focus is to remove the friction and complexity that slows people down and turn emerging AI into a real advantage. The HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC does exactly that by delivering next-generation local AI power in a keyboard-sized form factor that moves at the speed of modern work.”

HP EliteBoard: Break Free from the Traditional Desk Experience

The HP 2025 Work Relationship Index reveals a growing disconnect between rising expectations and the tools people have to meet them, with only 44 percent of workers believing their technology fits their style of working.v As work becomes more fluid and cross-functional, professionals need flexible setups and hardware that adapts to them. This shift is reshaping the desk itself into something modular, mobile, and personalized, creating demand for devices that can move seamlessly across workspaces without sacrificing performance.

The HP EliteBoard G1a Next-Gen AI PC reimagines what a desktop experience can be. Built directly into a sleek, ultra-compact keyboard, this Copilot+ PC and EPEAT 2.0 Gold Registered Product delivers uncompromising computing and next-gen AI performance—engineered to move, connect, and adapt to any workspace with ease.

Work lighter, move faster, and stay focused with an ultra-thin 12 mm profile that reclaims the desk as a minimalist, clutter-free workspace. Dual mics and speakers are packaged in a sleek keyboard that weighs less than half the weight of a traditional notebook PC at 750g and easily connects to any size display.

with an ultra-thin 12 mm profile that reclaims the desk as a minimalist, clutter-free workspace. Dual mics and speakers are packaged in a sleek keyboard that weighs less than half the weight of a traditional notebook PC at 750g and easily connects to any size display. Accelerate AI-assisted productivity with the smartest keyboard on earth vi delivering over 50 TOPS NPU vii to keep next-gen workloads responsive, lag-free, and ready to go wherever work happens, powered by an AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor. viii

with the smartest keyboard on earth delivering over 50 TOPS NPU to keep next-gen workloads responsive, lag-free, and ready to go wherever work happens, powered by an AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processor. Shape your ideal workspace anywhere with HP Smart Sense, ix AMD’s Auto State Management (ASM), and an optional built-in battery x to dynamically adapt performance, cooling, and battery optimization for a smoother experience. The freedom of the EliteBoard’s unique form factor with desktop-level flexibility and best-in-class typing empowers professionals to truly personalize their setup.

with HP Smart Sense, AMD’s Auto State Management (ASM), and an optional built-in battery to dynamically adapt performance, cooling, and battery optimization for a smoother experience. The freedom of the EliteBoard’s unique form factor with desktop-level flexibility and best-in-class typing empowers professionals to truly personalize their setup. Safeguard sensitive data and AI workflows with HP Wolf Security for Business,ii creating a hardware-enforced defense against firmware attacks and quantum threats—supported by full endpoint security and protected with a tethered, lockable cable.



HP Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor: A New Visual Hub for the Future of Work

The way work happens is shifting beyond a single screen just as much as it is shifting beyond a single desk. While the HP EliteBoard G1a delivers a new kind of flexibility at the desk, the HP Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor unlocks the visual canvas for that work—bringing the fidelity, consistency, and seamless multi-device flow modern workers now expect. Display technology innovation is no longer limited to phones and living room TVs; the next generation of visual performance now arrives at the desk.

Bring work to life with cutting-edge IPS black performance xi and brilliant next-gen Neo:LED display technology in 4K xii for immersive creative flow.

with cutting-edge IPS black performance and brilliant next-gen Neo:LED display technology in 4K for immersive creative flow. Work confidently with professional-grade factory calibrated color accuracy and custom user color profiles xiii tailored to your workflow.

with professional-grade factory calibrated color accuracy and custom user color profiles tailored to your workflow. Drive uninterrupted creation and collaboration with powerful 140W Thunderbolt™ 4xiv connectivity delivering 40Gbps high-speed data and video processing for seamless, single-cable performance.



Pricing and Availabilityxv

The HP EliteBoard G1a Next Gen AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com in March. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

The HP Series 7 Pro 4K Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com in March. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.



For more information about HP at CES 2026 and additional HP news at the show, please visit the HP Press Center or HP.com. If you are a member of the press, a registered CES attendee, and interested in meeting with HP in person, contact mediarelations@hp.com to schedule a media tour.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

