HP at CES 2026 — HP Drives the Next Chapter of Intelligent Work

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) introduced the HP EliteBook X G2 Series, the next generation of premium business laptops built for leaders shaping the future of work in the AI era and a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree. Designed for professionals who expect emerging technology to unlock real productivity, the EliteBook X G2 portfolio delivers future-ready AI performance, enterprise-grade security, and ultra-mobile design to make intelligent work feel intuitive. As part of HP’s broader EliteBook X portfolio, created for every kind of leader, the G2 Series delivers devices tailored to diverse workstyles and performance needs.

Modern leaders are under increasing pressure, with HP’s latest Work Relationship Index revealing that 62 percent of desk-based workers say expectations have risen over the past year—yet only 20 percent feel they have a healthy relationship with work.iv As demands increase, people are pushing their devices harder and turning to AI to keep up, while still expecting more power with zero trade-offs, with battery life and speed remaining the top features for users.

“Professionals are being asked to manage an expanding set of responsibilities—new tools, growing volumes of data, and now AI—without any extra time,” said Guayente Sanmartin, Senior Vice President and Division President, Commercial Systems & Displays Solutions at HP Inc. “HP’s Work Relationship Index shows expectations are rising faster than fulfillment, and workers need technology that lightens that load with devices built for AI-driven workflows. The EliteBook X G2 Series brings AI experiences that adapt to individual workstyles, security that protects by default, and ultra-light mobility without trade-offs so leaders stay effective from anywhere.”

The HP EliteBook X G2 Series accelerates the shift to intelligent work, built for leaders who need mobility without compromise. These Copilot+ PCs combine future-ready AI performance, all-day power, unmatched serviceability,v and enterprise-grade security — all in a sleek, light package that elevates the work experience wherever it takes place. As an EPEAT 2.0 Gold Registered Product, the EliteBook X G2 Series underscores HP’s commitment to sustainability while delivering top-tier performance.

For the first time, HP is enabling customer choice for its portfolio with AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm processor options all on the same platform. Additionally, customers can choose from Glacier Silver, Atmospheric Blue, and Eclipse Gray color options. All features and colorways will be widely available across configurations.

Power through demanding AI workloads with the HP EliteBook X G2q , the world’s first business notebook with up to 85 TOPS NPU i vi performance for processing and running concurrent AI apps, powered by up to the latest Snapdragon ® X2 Elite processor. vii The portfolio also features the HP EliteBook X G2i , equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors viii for graphically demanding AI apps, including up to 50 NPU TOPS and up to 180 platform TOPS. vi For significantly faster AI performance, ix the HP EliteBook X G2a is loaded with up to 55 TOPS NPU vi and the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI processor. x

with HP Smart Sense dynamically tuning power, thermals, and system settings in real time. Flexible creation, collaboration, and presenting are unlocked with the in laptop, tent, tablet, or stand modes with an optional garaged pen. Stay resilient against emerging threats with quantum-resistant protection xiii below, in, and above the OS through hardware-enforced HP Wolf Security for Business xiv xv — delivering enterprise-grade security even when offline and on the move.

with quantum-resistant protection below, in, and above the OS through hardware-enforced HP Wolf Security for Business — delivering enterprise-grade security even when offline and on the move. Work light, go far, and recover fast with the HP EliteBook X G2i ultra-thin design — weighing under 1 kg. iii Design and mobility work together on this device with all day battery life ii and vivid 3K Tandem OLED display options that brilliantly bring your creations to life.

with the HP EliteBook X G2i ultra-thin design — weighing under 1 kg. Design and mobility work together on this device with all day battery life and vivid 3K Tandem OLED display options that brilliantly bring your creations to life. Enjoy peace of mind and reduce IT burden with a PC designed from the ground up to be highly serviceable and reliable, including a new top-mount design that reduces keyboard replacement time by up to 80 percentxvi — enabling IT to renew, repair, and redeploy devices while ensuring fast turnaround time for business continuity.

Pricing and Availabilityxvii

The HP EliteBook X G2a Next Gen AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

The HP EliteBook X G2i Next Gen AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com in February for select configurations. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

The HP EliteBook X Flip G2i Next Gen AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com in February for select configurations. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

The HP EliteBook X G2q Next Gen AI PC is expected to be available on HP.com in the Spring. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.

For more information about HP at CES 2026 and additional HP news at the show, please visit the HP Press Center or HP.com. If you are a member of the press, a registered CES attendee, and interested in meeting with HP in person, contact mediarelations@hp.com to schedule a media tour.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is a global technology leader redefining the Future of Work. Operating in more than 180 countries, HP delivers innovative and AI-powered devices, software, services and subscriptions that drive business growth and professional fulfillment. For more information, please visit: HP.com.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

i Based on HP’s internal analysis of publicly available business-class notebooks as of January 2026. With the inclusion of a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of delivering up to 85 trillion of Operations Per Second (TOPS) for AI acceleration, enabling concurrent AI workloads. Performance and AI workload concurrency depend on system configuration, software optimization, and usage conditions.

ii Based on HP internal battery life testing resulting in up to 29 hours of battery life. The test used continuous FHD video playback, at 150 nits brightness, system audio level at 20%, player audio level at 100%, played full screen from local storage, no headphone attached, wireless on and connected. Actual battery life will vary depending on configuration and maximum capacity will naturally decrease with time and usage. Tested on the HP EliteBook X G2i with Ultra 7 268, 32GB, Win 11 Pro, 512 GB, 14" LCD 400 nits, Wi-Fi 7, 5MP camera, 4 speakers, 68W.

iii Under 1kg configuration starting weight does not include the power adapter. Configuration requirements include the 14-inch diagonal, 3K (2880 x 1800), 120Hz (VRR), UWVA, Anti-Glare, OLED+ Low Blue Light, 500 nits, DCI-P3 100%, OLED Panel , 24GB/32GB LPDDR5x-8533MT/s, onboard, HP Premium Lattice Less Titanium Spill-resistant Backlit Keyboard, HP Clickpad, Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE211 (2x2)42 and Bluetooth® 6 wireless card, vPro; Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE211 (2x2) and Bluetooth® 6 wireless card, non-vPro processor, dual speaker configuration, and , HP Long Life 3-cell, 56Whr battery.

iv HP 2025 Work Relationship Index.

v Based on HP’s internal analysis of ultra-premium business notebooks as of January 2026 “Unmatched serviceability” refers to the ability to replace keyboard without specialized tools or disassembly of the full chassis. HP EliteBook X G2 series features a modular design and top-mount keyboard replacement in under 10 minutes.

vi Features and software that require a NPU may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, and third party software may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements. Potential NPU inferencing performance varies by use, configuration, and other factors.

vii Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Qualcomm’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

viii Multicore is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance.

ix Significantly faster AI Performance refers to performance metrics achieved by the EliteBook G2a configured with latest AMD Ryzen™ AI processors compared to other AMD-powered business laptops in similar form factors and categories. Performance results are derived from industry-standard benchmarks and HP’s internal test suites measuring productivity, AI workloads, and multi-core performance. Actual performance may vary depending on system configuration, software optimization, and usage conditions.

x Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

xi Smart Sense requires the HP app and Windows 11 OS. Features may vary by platform.

xii The HP Nested Pen is an optional feature that must be configured at time of purchase and is only available on select EliteBook Flip touchscreen PC configurations. ​

xiii A quantum-resistant cryptographic scheme designed to protect UEFI BIOS firmware from potential quantum computer-based attacks as of August 2024. Protection is enabled through HP Sure Start and HP Endpoint Security Controller, which utilizes a hybrid post-quantum cryptographic signature scheme (RSA + LMS/HSS).

xiv ​HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 10 and higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, Workstation, and RPOS products. See product details for included security features and OS requirements.

xv HP Wolf Security for Business is available on the HP EliteBook X G2a Next Gen AI PC, HP EliteBook X G2i Next Gen AI PC, and HP EliteBook X Flip G2i Next Gen AI PC.

xvi Based on HP internal testing as of December 2025, comparing the HP EliteBook X G2i to the HP EliteBook X G1i under controlled conditions. Keyboard replacement on the EliteBook X G2i (with a top-mounted keyboard design) was completed on average in approximately 10 minutes, versus about 50 minutes on the EliteBook X G1i (which required removal of the chassis and internal components) up to 80% faster under identical service conditions. Actual replacement times may vary depending on the technician’s experience, tools available, and specific system configuration.

xvii Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

