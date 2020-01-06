FREEHOLD, N.J., Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Jin, will present at the Biotech Showcase™ 2020 conference being held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase™ 2020

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. (PST)

Track: Yosemite C (Ballroom Level)

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square

Avalon will also host one-on-one meetings with investors and industry stakeholders during the event. Registered Biotech Showcase™ 2020 attendees may request one-on-one meetings with Avalon through the online partneringONE® system or by emailing avco@crescendo-ir.com .

Biotech Showcase™ is one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor and partnering conferences, bringing together biopharmaceutical and life sciences company executives, investors, sector analysts, bankers and industry stakeholders. More than 400 presentations from mid-, small- and micro-cap public and private companies are expected to present at the event. Qualified investors and buy- and sell-side analysts are invited to request a complimentary registration to attend Biotech Showcase™ and its sister event, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase. For more information please visit: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/ .

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a clinical-stage, leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of in vitro diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), immune effector cell therapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

avco@crescendo-ir.com