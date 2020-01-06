6 January 2020

LSE Code: QQQS

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NASDAQ® 100 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree NASDAQ® 100 3x Daily Short Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00B8VZVH32) from USD 0.2 to USD 0.02, as set out in a notice to holders of the Affected Securities dated 20 November 2019, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 30 December 2019 at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, D02 A342, Ireland.



