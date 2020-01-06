HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, 6 January 2020,

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2019:

13,419 shares

€ 692,274.05



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,043

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,173

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 36,285 shares for € 1,247,808.06

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 33,249 shares for € 1,165,471.98

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2019 on the liquidity account:

10,383 shares

€ 774,610.13



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 568

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 795

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,290 shares for € 699,180.93

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 33,860 shares for € 1,075,695.85



• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

22,970 shares

€ 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with the AMF Decision n°2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com

Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACT

Philippe Chevallier

CFO & Deputy CEO

Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07







Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,043 36,285 1,247,808.06 1,173 33,249 1,165,471.98 01/07/2019 - - - 32 1,141 41,441.12 02/07/2019 - - - 12 800 29,560.00 03/07/2019 1 100 3,690.00 1 33 1,227.60 04/07/2019 4 100 3,680.00 15 921 34,500.66 05/07/2019 4 104 3,900.00 2 100 3,770.00 08/07/2019 11 342 12,736.08 7 209 7,829.14 09/07/2019 4 112 4,187.68 4 127 4,787.90 10/07/2019 1 1 37.50 5 87 3,271.20 11/07/2019 3 146 5,464.78 4 179 6,737.56 12/07/2019 2 34 1,275.00 9 450 17,091.00 15/07/2019 - - - 9 250 9,600.00 16/07/2019 1 1 38.50 13 678 26,333.52 17/07/2019 13 900 34,560.00 - - - 18/07/2019 4 318 12,214.38 27 1,423 55,297.78 19/07/2019 5 300 11,970.00 28 1,000 40,000.00 23/07/2019 10 200 7,940.00 - - - 25/07/2019 1 8 317.60 3 198 7,929.90 26/07/2019 4 192 7,612.80 - - - 29/07/2019 9 259 10,199.42 - - - 30/07/2019 23 481 18,773.43 - - - 31/07/2019 13 542 20,877.84 - - - 01/08/2019 9 486 18,463.14 - - - 02/08/2019 20 813 30,373.68 1 1 37.95 05/08/2019 12 765 27,945.45 1 9 329.40 06/08/2019 5 200 7,200.00 - - - 07/08/2019 2 16 577.76 14 259 9,422.42 08/08/2019 - - - 7 107 3,911.92 09/08/2019 - - - 24 395 14,547.85 12/08/2019 1 29 1,070.10 11 231 8,579.34 13/08/2019 - - - 11 390 14,648.40 14/08/2019 3 80 2,995.20 14 210 7,927.50 15/08/2019 4 120 4,515.60 7 300 11,370.00 16/08/2019 3 87 3,287.73 - - - 19/08/2019 7 614 23,448.66 15 800 30,688.00 20/08/2019 - - - 4 100 3,900.00 21/08/2019 - - - 2 100 3,890.00 22/08/2019 5 150 5,785.50 - - - 23/08/2019 1 1 38.75 14 125 4,852.50 26/08/2019 17 129 4,976.82 2 13 505.44 27/08/2019 15 385 14,722.40 - - - 28/08/2019 1 1 38.15 5 109 4,192.14 29/08/2019 5 201 7,688.25 3 101 3,889.51 30/08/2019 4 201 7,668.15 7 193 7,440.15 02/09/2019 1 1 38.10 8 300 11,550.00 03/09/2019 4 109 4,184.51 1 1 38.45 04/09/2019 4 149 5,700.74 2 15 577.50 05/09/2019 4 343 13,191.78 13 605 23,359.05 06/09/2019 2 18 694.80 17 884 35,183.20 09/09/2019 2 83 3,203.80 1 1 38.65 10/09/2019 1 1 39.05 2 54 2,116.80 11/09/2019 2 100 3,870.00 8 103 4,027.30





12/09/2019 4 300 11,601.00 3 149 5,785.67 13/09/2019 - - - 17 497 19,482.40 16/09/2019 - - - 1 4 158.00 17/09/2019 6 305 11,895.00 1 1 39.45 18/09/2019 7 134 5,195.18 1 1 38.85 19/09/2019 33 1,423 53,974.39 - - - 20/09/2019 5 100 3,650.00 - - - 23/09/2019 9 400 14,540.00 - - - 24/09/2019 1 9 324.90 - - - 25/09/2019 4 81 2,923.29 - - - 26/09/2019 6 595 21,271.25 - - - 27/09/2019 1 1 35.40 - - - 01/10/2019 13 934 32,521.88 11 200 7,060.00 02/10/2019 5 301 10,625.30 17 597 21,223.35 03/10/2019 3 101 3,555.20 4 129 4,582.08 04/10/2019 - - - 11 240 8,568.00 07/10/2019 14 200 7,090.00 - - - 08/10/2019 2 2 70.60 7 105 3,757.95 09/10/2019 28 298 10,519.40 23 99 3,524.40 10/10/2019 57 1,139 39,580.25 2 10 357.00 11/10/2019 1 1 34.10 101 525 18,285.75 14/10/2019 3 66 2,296.80 7 207 7,261.56 15/10/2019 8 137 4,777.19 1 1 34.90 16/10/2019 6 42 1,457.40 1 1 34.70 17/10/2019 3 59 2,047.30 14 446 15,685.82 18/10/2019 1 1 35.05 22 620 21,935.60 21/10/2019 15 500 17,610.00 2 111 3,962.70 22/10/2019 1 1 35.15 1 1 35.15 23/10/2019 10 600 20,772.00 - - - 24/10/2019 25 892 30,426.12 4 227 7,870.09 25/10/2019 21 934 31,036.82 65 540 18,208.80 28/10/2019 17 438 14,554.74 1 1 33.40 29/10/2019 6 163 5,379.00 9 175 5,817.00 30/10/2019 1 100 3,300.00 8 125 4,150.00 31/10/2019 7 200 6,650.00 5 300 10,029.00 01/11/2019 17 992 32,736.00 6 377 12,644.58 04/11/2019 13 309 10,156.83 28 1,183 39,464.88 05/11/2019 4 101 3,387.54 9 600 20,250.00 06/11/2019 15 901 30,444.79 16 1,001 34,324.29 07/11/2019 26 1,284 43,193.76 7 600 20,568.00 08/11/2019 32 741 24,460.41 4 200 6,690.00 11/11/2019 18 773 24,991.09 - - - 12/11/2019 - - - 46 1,367 45,152.01 13/11/2019 20 600 19,860.00 76 500 16,720.00 14/11/2019 12 500 16,350.00 5 100 3,280.00 15/11/2019 31 872 28,078.40 - - - 18/11/2019 28 628 19,763.16 8 130 4,114.50 19/11/2019 7 322 10,075.38 23 149 4,697.97 20/11/2019 7 178 5,560.72 5 97 3,055.50 21/11/2019 35 1,101 33,800.70 3 5 158.00 22/11/2019 36 600 17,850.00 - - - 25/11/2019 - - - 34 700 21,301.00 26/11/2019 5 500 15,300.00 49 920 28,722.40 27/11/2019 - - - 12 500 15,600.00 28/11/2019 2 7 218.12 4 115 3,623.65 29/11/2019 1 7 217.70 - - - 02/12/2019 5 287 8,954.40 9 283 8,934.31





03/12/2019 25 1,400 42,616.00 - - - 04/12/2019 20 1,000 29,460.00 - - - 05/12/2019 - - - 16 1,000 30,050.00 06/12/2019 1 1 30.70 25 944 29,292.32 09/12/2019 4 100 3,120.00 3 73 2,300.96 10/12/2019 21 600 18,558.00 1 1 31.70 11/12/2019 - - - 13 886 28,095.06 12/12/2019 14 330 10,322.40 - - - 13/12/2019 1 1 31.25 6 101 3,191.60 16/12/2019 11 300 9,420.00 9 615 19,477.05 17/12/2019 7 300 9,450.00 - - - 18/12/2019 32 871 26,974.87 13 662 20,674.26 19/12/2019 8 600 18,438.00 1 100 3,135.00 20/12/2019 - - - 5 339 10,702.23 23/12/2019 - - - 2 185 5,901.50 27/12/2019 - - - 25 839 27,082.92 30/12/2019 2 100 3,260.00 5 361 11,848.02 31/12/2019 13 300 9,750.00 1 2 65.80

Attachment