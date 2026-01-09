Half-year liquidity contract statement on December 31st, 2025

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
Paris, January 9th, 2026
Under the liquidity contract entered between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2025:
- 10,903 shares
- € 842,698.88
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,520
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,528
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 43,079 shares for € 1,872,571.29
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 43,617 shares for € 1,908,637.73
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2025, on the liquidity account:
- 11,441 shares
- € 802,309.97
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,444
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,323
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 80,317 shares for € 3,114,213.43
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 76,852 shares for € 2,992,189.41
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 22,970 shares
- € 923,444.41
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With 60 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.
In its 13 countries of operation, Assystem's 8,000 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.
Assystem is currently ranked among the top three nuclear engineering groups worldwide.
Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indices.
To find out more visit www.assystem.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,520
|43,079
|1,872,571.29
|1,528
|43,617
|1,908,637.73
|07/01/2025
|13
|477
|19,871.82
|4
|114
|4,774.32
|07/02/2025
|22
|567
|23,405.76
|37
|907
|37,658.64
|07/03/2025
|2
|100
|4,225.00
|15
|329
|13,956.18
|07/04/2025
|6
|245
|10,319.40
|5
|150
|6,349.50
|07/07/2025
|29
|634
|26,621.66
|13
|356
|15,037.44
|07/08/2025
|11
|500
|20,585.00
|8
|803
|33,099.66
|07/09/2025
|3
|100
|4,235.00
|17
|597
|25,426.23
|07/10/2025
|5
|200
|8,490.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/11/2025
|19
|550
|23,463.00
|24
|750
|32,047.50
|07/14/2025
|37
|1,255
|53,776.75
|22
|1,305
|55,997.55
|07/15/2025
|20
|450
|19,345.50
|26
|1,001
|43,273.23
|07/16/2025
|20
|500
|21,805.00
|3
|150
|6,640.50
|07/17/2025
|8
|250
|10,880.00
|17
|600
|26,268.00
|07/18/2025
|18
|567
|24,840.27
|12
|450
|19,795.50
|07/21/2025
|20
|633
|27,763.38
|14
|570
|25,051.50
|07/22/2025
|10
|251
|10,953.64
|8
|221
|9,699.69
|07/23/2025
|8
|334
|14,645.90
|29
|709
|31,224.36
|07/24/2025
|4
|200
|8,916.00
|16
|600
|27,018.00
|07/25/2025
|8
|300
|14,364.00
|35
|1,150
|55,395.50
|07/28/2025
|17
|650
|31,135.00
|12
|450
|21,694.50
|07/29/2025
|10
|400
|19,272.00
|19
|450
|21,789.00
|07/30/2025
|3
|150
|7,260.00
|11
|300
|14,550.00
|07/31/2025
|12
|250
|12,105.00
|11
|270
|13,130.10
|08/01/2025
|18
|450
|21,465.00
|2
|71
|3,412.26
|08/04/2025
|16
|500
|23,225.00
|12
|250
|11,655.00
|08/05/2025
|2
|100
|4,640.00
|14
|351
|16,507.53
|08/06/2025
|10
|202
|9,534.40
|14
|399
|18,932.55
|08/07/2025
|2
|9
|432.27
|5
|229
|11,017.19
|08/08/2025
|15
|390
|18,614.70
|8
|150
|7,185.00
|08/11/2025
|12
|502
|23,970.50
|15
|281
|13,558.25
|08/12/2025
|8
|200
|9,470.00
|9
|250
|11,925.00
|08/13/2025
|21
|650
|31,453.50
|18
|580
|28,251.80
|08/14/2025
|10
|300
|14,454.00
|21
|650
|31,408.00
|08/15/2025
|19
|450
|21,712.50
|13
|402
|19,472.88
|08/18/2025
|4
|100
|4,810.00
|2
|100
|4,845.00
|08/19/2025
|1
|1
|48.40
|13
|398
|19,513.94
|08/20/2025
|15
|500
|23,880.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/21/2025
|7
|200
|9,620.00
|2
|150
|7,270.50
|08/22/2025
|2
|50
|2,400.00
|10
|350
|16,954.00
|08/25/2025
|21
|600
|28,902.00
|20
|500
|24,170.00
|08/26/2025
|37
|1,099
|50,861.72
|15
|350
|16,324.00
|08/27/2025
|7
|300
|13,854.00
|5
|200
|9,268.00
|08/28/2025
|11
|300
|13,776.00
|5
|250
|11,545.00
|08/29/2025
|12
|450
|20,371.50
|3
|150
|6,900.00
|09/01/2025
|3
|50
|2,280.00
|8
|400
|18,264.00
|09/02/2025
|15
|450
|20,241.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/03/2025
|16
|330
|14,543.10
|1
|5
|220.75
|09/04/2025
|-
|-
|-
|6
|295
|13,047.85
|09/05/2025
|9
|350
|15,596.00
|11
|231
|10,316.46
|09/08/2025
|9
|350
|15,550.50
|14
|469
|20,936.16
|09/09/2025
|9
|335
|15,081.70
|11
|350
|15,767.50
|09/10/2025
|3
|115
|5,175.00
|5
|100
|4,525.00
|09/11/2025
|1
|1
|44.60
|9
|300
|13,635.00
|09/12/2025
|1
|50
|2,310.00
|10
|327
|15,189.15
|09/15/2025
|8
|250
|11,700.00
|13
|373
|17,527.27
|09/16/2025
|15
|351
|16,212.69
|-
|-
|-
|09/17/2025
|63
|1,880
|80,633.20
|32
|1,153
|50,028.67
|09/18/2025
|22
|381
|16,863.06
|16
|515
|22,829.95
|09/19/2025
|11
|250
|11,095.00
|10
|282
|12,619.50
|09/22/2025
|17
|650
|28,327.00
|9
|351
|15,352.74
|09/23/2025
|20
|400
|17,004.00
|4
|150
|6,469.50
|09/24/2025
|6
|150
|6,385.50
|9
|350
|14,948.50
|09/25/2025
|4
|200
|8,560.00
|7
|251
|10,782.96
|09/26/2025
|5
|200
|8,660.00
|7
|249
|10,826.52
|09/29/2025
|11
|300
|12,807.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/30/2025
|5
|200
|8,470.00
|12
|300
|12,780.00
|10/01/2025
|16
|501
|21,422.76
|12
|351
|15,089.49
|10/02/2025
|17
|500
|21,160.00
|27
|750
|31,972.50
|10/03/2025
|15
|470
|19,913.90
|6
|150
|6,480.00
|10/06/2025
|12
|650
|26,851.50
|21
|401
|16,681.60
|10/07/2025
|4
|150
|6,240.00
|6
|98
|4,113.06
|10/08/2025
|22
|500
|20,745.00
|14
|521
|21,663.18
|10/09/2025
|19
|505
|20,932.25
|18
|393
|16,348.80
|10/10/2025
|24
|650
|26,624.00
|13
|274
|11,318.94
|10/13/2025
|8
|364
|14,843.92
|29
|666
|27,292.68
|10/14/2025
|16
|481
|19,538.22
|4
|100
|4,073.00
|10/15/2025
|3
|100
|4,070.00
|12
|252
|10,314.36
|10/16/2025
|8
|351
|14,320.80
|12
|348
|14,264.52
|10/17/2025
|15
|499
|19,940.04
|6
|100
|4,010.00
|10/20/2025
|7
|213
|8,558.34
|19
|350
|14,108.50
|10/21/2025
|10
|156
|6,274.32
|17
|250
|10,140.00
|10/22/2025
|11
|550
|22,495.00
|25
|573
|23,493.00
|10/23/2025
|-
|-
|-
|16
|823
|33,956.98
|10/24/2025
|9
|600
|24,774.00
|10
|300
|12,519.00
|10/27/2025
|6
|250
|10,490.00
|20
|311
|13,077.55
|10/28/2025
|8
|246
|10,302.48
|5
|56
|2,353.68
|10/29/2025
|-
|-
|-
|30
|582
|25,095.84
|10/30/2025
|11
|450
|19,467.00
|16
|356
|15,407.68
|10/31/2025
|-
|-
|-
|24
|335
|14,592.60
|11/03/2025
|19
|700
|30,380.00
|18
|550
|23,925.00
|11/04/2025
|18
|504
|21,304.08
|-
|-
|-
|11/05/2025
|6
|201
|8,251.05
|2
|2
|83.20
|11/06/2025
|14
|208
|8,490.56
|4
|153
|6,256.17
|11/07/2025
|15
|472
|19,045.20
|12
|352
|14,287.68
|11/10/2025
|7
|200
|8,096.00
|12
|196
|7,987.00
|11/11/2025
|8
|150
|6,139.50
|18
|449
|18,480.84
|11/12/2025
|4
|150
|6,270.00
|8
|200
|8,380.00
|11/13/2025
|21
|302
|12,635.68
|5
|205
|8,601.80
|11/14/2025
|14
|248
|10,207.68
|7
|159
|6,584.19
|11/17/2025
|3
|7
|294.00
|9
|286
|12,014.86
|11/18/2025
|15
|443
|18,477.53
|10
|359
|15,124.67
|11/19/2025
|16
|454
|18,927.26
|7
|349
|14,612.63
|11/20/2025
|29
|567
|23,796.99
|15
|504
|21,218.40
|11/21/2025
|30
|442
|18,219.24
|10
|277
|11,489.96
|11/24/2025
|15
|387
|15,607.71
|16
|490
|20,090.00
|11/25/2025
|13
|296
|12,159.68
|22
|395
|16,333.25
|11/26/2025
|3
|50
|2,080.00
|1
|34
|1,428.00
|11/27/2025
|8
|343
|14,399.14
|29
|992
|41,921.92
|11/28/2025
|8
|202
|8,623.38
|11
|270
|11,553.30
|12/01/2025
|29
|312
|13,303.68
|13
|350
|15,004.50
|12/02/2025
|8
|198
|8,508.06
|7
|200
|8,626.00
|12/03/2025
|8
|250
|10,765.00
|2
|100
|4,323.00
|12/04/2025
|7
|147
|6,345.99
|17
|258
|11,153.34
|12/05/2025
|7
|110
|4,787.20
|11
|143
|6,236.23
|12/08/2025
|6
|143
|6,176.17
|16
|328
|14,372.96
|12/09/2025
|20
|402
|17,728.20
|9
|207
|9,234.27
|12/10/2025
|11
|299
|12,824.11
|-
|-
|-
|12/11/2025
|5
|137
|5,829.35
|2
|100
|4,295.00
|12/12/2025
|15
|600
|25,548.00
|13
|359
|15,458.54
|12/15/2025
|14
|300
|12,408.00
|30
|550
|23,226.50
|12/16/2025
|1
|1
|43.00
|5
|200
|8,610.00
|12/17/2025
|17
|299
|12,677.60
|4
|65
|2,795.00
|12/18/2025
|9
|108
|4,502.52
|8
|151
|6,311.80
|12/19/2025
|10
|201
|8,349.54
|9
|200
|8,340.00
|12/22/2025
|10
|255
|10,485.60
|11
|300
|12,444.00
|12/23/2025
|6
|150
|6,229.50
|12
|200
|8,356.00
|12/24/2025
|4
|71
|2,939.40
|4
|59
|2,454.40
|12/29/2025
|4
|124
|5,087.72
|-
|-
|-
|12/30/2025
|13
|252
|10,321.92
|11
|292
|12,068.36
|12/31/2025
|1
|49
|2,028.60
|8
|249
|10,527.72
