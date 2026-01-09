Half-year liquidity contract statement on December 31st, 2025

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, January 9th, 2026

Under the liquidity contract entered between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2025:

- 10,903 shares

- € 842,698.88

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,520

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,528

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 43,079 shares for € 1,872,571.29

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 43,617 shares for € 1,908,637.73

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2025, on the liquidity account:

- 11,441 shares

- € 802,309.97

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,444

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,323

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 80,317 shares for € 3,114,213.43

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 76,852 shares for € 2,992,189.41

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 22,970 shares

- € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With 60 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 13 countries of operation, Assystem's 8,000 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

Assystem is currently ranked among the top three nuclear engineering groups worldwide.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indices.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com

CONTACT

Malène Korvin

CFO

Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,520 43,079 1,872,571.29 1,528 43,617 1,908,637.73 07/01/2025 13 477 19,871.82 4 114 4,774.32 07/02/2025 22 567 23,405.76 37 907 37,658.64 07/03/2025 2 100 4,225.00 15 329 13,956.18 07/04/2025 6 245 10,319.40 5 150 6,349.50 07/07/2025 29 634 26,621.66 13 356 15,037.44 07/08/2025 11 500 20,585.00 8 803 33,099.66 07/09/2025 3 100 4,235.00 17 597 25,426.23 07/10/2025 5 200 8,490.00 - - - 07/11/2025 19 550 23,463.00 24 750 32,047.50 07/14/2025 37 1,255 53,776.75 22 1,305 55,997.55 07/15/2025 20 450 19,345.50 26 1,001 43,273.23 07/16/2025 20 500 21,805.00 3 150 6,640.50 07/17/2025 8 250 10,880.00 17 600 26,268.00 07/18/2025 18 567 24,840.27 12 450 19,795.50 07/21/2025 20 633 27,763.38 14 570 25,051.50 07/22/2025 10 251 10,953.64 8 221 9,699.69 07/23/2025 8 334 14,645.90 29 709 31,224.36 07/24/2025 4 200 8,916.00 16 600 27,018.00 07/25/2025 8 300 14,364.00 35 1,150 55,395.50 07/28/2025 17 650 31,135.00 12 450 21,694.50 07/29/2025 10 400 19,272.00 19 450 21,789.00 07/30/2025 3 150 7,260.00 11 300 14,550.00 07/31/2025 12 250 12,105.00 11 270 13,130.10 08/01/2025 18 450 21,465.00 2 71 3,412.26 08/04/2025 16 500 23,225.00 12 250 11,655.00 08/05/2025 2 100 4,640.00 14 351 16,507.53 08/06/2025 10 202 9,534.40 14 399 18,932.55 08/07/2025 2 9 432.27 5 229 11,017.19 08/08/2025 15 390 18,614.70 8 150 7,185.00 08/11/2025 12 502 23,970.50 15 281 13,558.25 08/12/2025 8 200 9,470.00 9 250 11,925.00 08/13/2025 21 650 31,453.50 18 580 28,251.80 08/14/2025 10 300 14,454.00 21 650 31,408.00 08/15/2025 19 450 21,712.50 13 402 19,472.88 08/18/2025 4 100 4,810.00 2 100 4,845.00 08/19/2025 1 1 48.40 13 398 19,513.94 08/20/2025 15 500 23,880.00 - - - 08/21/2025 7 200 9,620.00 2 150 7,270.50 08/22/2025 2 50 2,400.00 10 350 16,954.00 08/25/2025 21 600 28,902.00 20 500 24,170.00 08/26/2025 37 1,099 50,861.72 15 350 16,324.00 08/27/2025 7 300 13,854.00 5 200 9,268.00 08/28/2025 11 300 13,776.00 5 250 11,545.00 08/29/2025 12 450 20,371.50 3 150 6,900.00 09/01/2025 3 50 2,280.00 8 400 18,264.00 09/02/2025 15 450 20,241.00 - - - 09/03/2025 16 330 14,543.10 1 5 220.75 09/04/2025 - - - 6 295 13,047.85 09/05/2025 9 350 15,596.00 11 231 10,316.46 09/08/2025 9 350 15,550.50 14 469 20,936.16 09/09/2025 9 335 15,081.70 11 350 15,767.50 09/10/2025 3 115 5,175.00 5 100 4,525.00 09/11/2025 1 1 44.60 9 300 13,635.00 09/12/2025 1 50 2,310.00 10 327 15,189.15 09/15/2025 8 250 11,700.00 13 373 17,527.27 09/16/2025 15 351 16,212.69 - - - 09/17/2025 63 1,880 80,633.20 32 1,153 50,028.67 09/18/2025 22 381 16,863.06 16 515 22,829.95 09/19/2025 11 250 11,095.00 10 282 12,619.50 09/22/2025 17 650 28,327.00 9 351 15,352.74 09/23/2025 20 400 17,004.00 4 150 6,469.50 09/24/2025 6 150 6,385.50 9 350 14,948.50 09/25/2025 4 200 8,560.00 7 251 10,782.96 09/26/2025 5 200 8,660.00 7 249 10,826.52 09/29/2025 11 300 12,807.00 - - - 09/30/2025 5 200 8,470.00 12 300 12,780.00 10/01/2025 16 501 21,422.76 12 351 15,089.49 10/02/2025 17 500 21,160.00 27 750 31,972.50 10/03/2025 15 470 19,913.90 6 150 6,480.00 10/06/2025 12 650 26,851.50 21 401 16,681.60 10/07/2025 4 150 6,240.00 6 98 4,113.06 10/08/2025 22 500 20,745.00 14 521 21,663.18 10/09/2025 19 505 20,932.25 18 393 16,348.80 10/10/2025 24 650 26,624.00 13 274 11,318.94 10/13/2025 8 364 14,843.92 29 666 27,292.68 10/14/2025 16 481 19,538.22 4 100 4,073.00 10/15/2025 3 100 4,070.00 12 252 10,314.36 10/16/2025 8 351 14,320.80 12 348 14,264.52 10/17/2025 15 499 19,940.04 6 100 4,010.00 10/20/2025 7 213 8,558.34 19 350 14,108.50 10/21/2025 10 156 6,274.32 17 250 10,140.00 10/22/2025 11 550 22,495.00 25 573 23,493.00 10/23/2025 - - - 16 823 33,956.98 10/24/2025 9 600 24,774.00 10 300 12,519.00 10/27/2025 6 250 10,490.00 20 311 13,077.55 10/28/2025 8 246 10,302.48 5 56 2,353.68 10/29/2025 - - - 30 582 25,095.84 10/30/2025 11 450 19,467.00 16 356 15,407.68 10/31/2025 - - - 24 335 14,592.60 11/03/2025 19 700 30,380.00 18 550 23,925.00 11/04/2025 18 504 21,304.08 - - - 11/05/2025 6 201 8,251.05 2 2 83.20 11/06/2025 14 208 8,490.56 4 153 6,256.17 11/07/2025 15 472 19,045.20 12 352 14,287.68 11/10/2025 7 200 8,096.00 12 196 7,987.00 11/11/2025 8 150 6,139.50 18 449 18,480.84 11/12/2025 4 150 6,270.00 8 200 8,380.00 11/13/2025 21 302 12,635.68 5 205 8,601.80 11/14/2025 14 248 10,207.68 7 159 6,584.19 11/17/2025 3 7 294.00 9 286 12,014.86 11/18/2025 15 443 18,477.53 10 359 15,124.67 11/19/2025 16 454 18,927.26 7 349 14,612.63 11/20/2025 29 567 23,796.99 15 504 21,218.40 11/21/2025 30 442 18,219.24 10 277 11,489.96 11/24/2025 15 387 15,607.71 16 490 20,090.00 11/25/2025 13 296 12,159.68 22 395 16,333.25 11/26/2025 3 50 2,080.00 1 34 1,428.00 11/27/2025 8 343 14,399.14 29 992 41,921.92 11/28/2025 8 202 8,623.38 11 270 11,553.30 12/01/2025 29 312 13,303.68 13 350 15,004.50 12/02/2025 8 198 8,508.06 7 200 8,626.00 12/03/2025 8 250 10,765.00 2 100 4,323.00 12/04/2025 7 147 6,345.99 17 258 11,153.34 12/05/2025 7 110 4,787.20 11 143 6,236.23 12/08/2025 6 143 6,176.17 16 328 14,372.96 12/09/2025 20 402 17,728.20 9 207 9,234.27 12/10/2025 11 299 12,824.11 - - - 12/11/2025 5 137 5,829.35 2 100 4,295.00 12/12/2025 15 600 25,548.00 13 359 15,458.54 12/15/2025 14 300 12,408.00 30 550 23,226.50 12/16/2025 1 1 43.00 5 200 8,610.00 12/17/2025 17 299 12,677.60 4 65 2,795.00 12/18/2025 9 108 4,502.52 8 151 6,311.80 12/19/2025 10 201 8,349.54 9 200 8,340.00 12/22/2025 10 255 10,485.60 11 300 12,444.00 12/23/2025 6 150 6,229.50 12 200 8,356.00 12/24/2025 4 71 2,939.40 4 59 2,454.40 12/29/2025 4 124 5,087.72 - - - 12/30/2025 13 252 10,321.92 11 292 12,068.36 12/31/2025 1 49 2,028.60 8 249 10,527.72

Attachment