Press Release

January 6, 2020

Signify has signed a new committed term loan structure and a revolving credit facility to replace its existing financing facilities

The existing term loans of approx. EUR 1.2 billion will be replaced with new committed three- and five-year term loans for the same amount

The existing EUR 500 million revolving credit facility will be refinanced for the same amount with a five-year maturity plus two one-year extension options

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify , (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has signed new committed financing facilities to replace its current term loans of EUR 740 million and USD 500 million, and its existing revolving credit facility of EUR 500 million which were due to expire in May 2021. The new facilities have been put in place with a syndicate of 16 international relationship banks.

The new committed term loan structure consists of EUR 400 million and USD 275 million with a maturity of three years (January 2023) and EUR 340 million and USD 225 million with a maturity of five years (January 2025). The new committed EUR 500 million multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) has a maturity of five years (January 2025), with the option to extend it twice by one year at the end of the first and second anniversary. These new facilities have similar terms to the previous facilities.

The new term loans and RCF agreement includes a financial covenant providing that Signify maintains a net leverage ratio of no greater than 3.5x EBITDA. The covenant does not apply if the company has at least one investment grade rating.

“The successful refinancing of our term loans and revolving credit facility is an important step in our overall financing strategy,” said Stéphane Rougeot, CFO of Signify. “The new term loan structure extends our maturity profile while maintaining flexibility for our deleveraging strategy.”

The committed bridge financing, secured by the company for the intended acquisition of Cooper Lighting Solutions, is expected to be refinanced in the next few months. Closing of this transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

Signify intends to maintain a robust capital structure and continues to aim for a financing structure that is compatible with an investment grade profile. The new term loan structure, coupled with the anticipated strong future free cash flows, is expected to allow the company to drive down its anticipated net leverage ratio of around 2x at the time of closing of the Cooper Lighting acquisition to below 1x net debt/EBITDA within three years.



--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers and lighting for the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact connected lighting systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. With 2018 sales of EUR 6.4 billion, we have approximately 27,000 employees and are present in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been named Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for three years in a row. News from Signify is located at the Newsroom , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations page.

Attachment