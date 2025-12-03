Press Release

03 December 2025

Signify completes cancellation of 5.8 million shares

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 5,763,134 shares that it repurchased under its share repurchase program that was completed on November 28, 2025.

After this cancellation, Signify’s issued share capital consists of 122,581,104 ordinary shares, including 3,038,455 shares held in treasury.

