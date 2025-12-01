Press Release

01 December 2025

Signify completes share repurchase program

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has completed its share repurchase program for 2025.

Signify repurchased a total of 7,108,671 shares for a total consideration of EUR 150m million from February 4, 2025 until November 28, 2025. These repurchases were made as part of the company’s repurchase program which was announced on February 4, 2025. Signify will use 1,345,537 repurchased shares to cover obligations arising from Signify’s long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans, and 5,763,134 repurchased shares to reduce the company’s capital.

In the period from November 24, 2025 to November 28, 2025, the company repurchased 155,523 shares at an average price of EUR 20.02 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 3.1 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

