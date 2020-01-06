TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2019 was $36.98, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 31.0%. This compares with the 22.9% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2019 was $26.21, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 32.1%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology22.9%
Industrials19.0%
Consumer Discretionary14.8%
Materials14.4%
Financials10.0%
Energy8.5%
Communication Services2.9%
Real Estate2.8%
Cash & Cash Equivalents2.2%
Health Care1.7%
Utilities0.8%

The top ten investments which comprised 35.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc.4.9%
Air Canada4.7%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.1%
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited4.0%
Mastercard Incorporated, class A3.9%
Bank of Montreal2.9%
Amazon.com, Inc.2.9%
NVIDIA Corporation2.9%
Royal Bank of Canada2.7%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.2.5%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca