Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2026 was $86.97 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 29.9%, respectively. These compare with the 8.6% and 38.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2026, the leverage represented 11.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 14.1% at February 28, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2026 was $50.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 35.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials 20.9 % Materials 19.0 % Energy 17.0 % Information Technology 16.5 % Financials 12.9 % Consumer Discretionary 9.1 % Real Estate 2.9 % Communication Services 1.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.5 %



The top ten investments which comprised 35.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2026 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation 5.5 % Celestica Inc. 4.1 % NVIDIA Corporation 4.0 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.6 % Cameco Corporation 3.6 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.4 % Dollarama Inc. 3.1 % TFI International Inc. 2.8 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.8 % WSP Global Inc. 2.7 %



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca