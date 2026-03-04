Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2026 was $86.97 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 29.9%, respectively. These compare with the 8.6% and 38.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2026, the leverage represented 11.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 14.1% at February 28, 2025.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2026 was $50.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 35.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2026 were as follows:
|Industrials
|20.9
|%
|Materials
|19.0
|%
|Energy
|17.0
|%
|Information Technology
|16.5
|%
|Financials
|12.9
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.1
|%
|Real Estate
|2.9
|%
|Communication Services
|1.2
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.5
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 35.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2026 were as follows:
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|5.5
|%
|Celestica Inc.
|4.1
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.0
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|3.6
|%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.6
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.4
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.1
|%
|TFI International Inc.
|2.8
|%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.8
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|2.7
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca