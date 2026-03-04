Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at February 28, 2026 was $86.97 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 29.9%, respectively. These compare with the 8.6% and 38.8% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at February 28, 2026, the leverage represented 11.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 14.1% at February 28, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at February 28, 2026 was $50.25, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 35.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2026 were as follows:

 Industrials20.9%
 Materials19.0%
 Energy17.0%
 Information Technology16.5%
 Financials12.9%
 Consumer Discretionary9.1%
 Real Estate2.9%
 Communication Services1.2%
 Cash & Cash Equivalents0.5%


The top ten investments which comprised 35.6% of the investment portfolio at market as of February 28, 2026 were as follows:

 Franco-Nevada Corporation5.5%
 Celestica Inc.4.1%
 NVIDIA Corporation4.0%
 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.6%
 Cameco Corporation3.6%
 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.4%
 Dollarama Inc.3.1%
 TFI International Inc.2.8%
 Royal Bank of Canada2.8%
 WSP Global Inc.2.7%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


