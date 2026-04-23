Canadian General Investments: Report of Voting Results

TORONTO, Canada, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report is filed under section 16.3 of National Instrument 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure in respect of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Canadian General Investments, Limited (the “Corporation”) held on April 23, 2026 (the “Meeting”).

There were 13,790,972 common shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting (equal to 66.11% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

Each of the seven nominees proposed by management for election as a director of the Corporation, as listed in the management information circular dated February 27, 2026, was elected as a director of the Corporation by votes cast at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of each director are set out below.

Name of director Votes for appointment to the Board of Directors Votes for

as a % of

votes cast Votes

withheld Votes withheld as a % of votes cast Marcia Lewis Brown 12,735,928 99.67 42,770 0.33 A. Michelle Lally 12,739,012 99.69 39,686 0.31 Jonathan A. Morgan 12,467,445 97.56 311,253 2.44 Vanessa L. Morgan 12,182,164 95.33 596,534 4.67 Sanjay Nakra 12,736,805 99.67 41,893 0.33 Clive W. Robinson 12,475,379 97.63 303,319 2.37 Michael C. Walke 12,737,458 99.68 41,240 0.32

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation and the directors authorized to fix its remuneration by way of votes cast at the Meeting.