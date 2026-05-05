Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2026 was $86.82 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.0% and 42.3%, respectively. These compare with the 7.9% and 40.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 15.5% at April 30, 2025.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2026 was $50.27, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 46.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2026 were as follows:
|Industrials
|21.6
|%
|Information Technology
|18.4
|%
|Energy
|18.1
|%
|Materials
|15.5
|%
|Financials
|12.2
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.6
|%
|Real Estate
|2.5
|%
|Communication Services
|1.3
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.8
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 36.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2026 were as follows:
|Celestica Inc.
|6.0
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.5
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.5
|%
|Cameco Corporation
|3.7
|%
|TFI International Inc.
|3.3
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.3
|%
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|2.9
|%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.9
|%
|Bank of Montreal
|2.8
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|2.6
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca