Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2026 was $86.82 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.0% and 42.3%, respectively. These compare with the 7.9% and 40.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 15.5% at April 30, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2026 was $50.27, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 46.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials 21.6 % Information Technology 18.4 % Energy 18.1 % Materials 15.5 % Financials 12.2 % Consumer Discretionary 9.6 % Real Estate 2.5 % Communication Services 1.3 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8 %



The top ten investments which comprised 36.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 6.0 % NVIDIA Corporation 4.5 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.5 % Cameco Corporation 3.7 % TFI International Inc. 3.3 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.3 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 2.9 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.9 % Bank of Montreal 2.8 % Dollarama Inc. 2.6 %