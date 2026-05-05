Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 | Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at April 30, 2026 was $86.82 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.0% and 42.3%, respectively. These compare with the 7.9% and 40.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at April 30, 2026, the leverage represented 12.4% of CGI’s net assets, up from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and down from 15.5% at April 30, 2025.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at April 30, 2026 was $50.27, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 7.0% and 46.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials21.6%
Information Technology18.4%
Energy18.1%
Materials15.5%
Financials12.2%
Consumer Discretionary9.6%
Real Estate2.5%
Communication Services1.3%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.8%


The top ten investments which comprised 36.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of April 30, 2026 were as follows:

Celestica Inc.6.0%
NVIDIA Corporation4.5%
Franco-Nevada Corporation4.5%
Cameco Corporation3.7%
TFI International Inc.3.3%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.3%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.2.9%
Royal Bank of Canada2.9%
Bank of Montreal2.8%
Dollarama Inc.2.6%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca        


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