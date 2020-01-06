GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of December 2019, compared to traffic figures for December 2018.

During December 2019, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports increased by 11.4%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 7.6%, while international passenger traffic increased by 15.9%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-18 Dec-19 Change Jan-Dec 18 Jan-Dec 19 Change Guadalajara 900.0 911.7 1.3% 10,313.5 10,495.8 1.8% Tijuana* 458.5 519.0 13.2% 5,501.8 5,979.7 8.7% Los Cabos 145.7 161.5 10.8% 1,672.2 1,915.7 14.6% Puerto Vallarta 132.4 166.2 25.6% 1,605.3 1,839.3 14.6% Montego Bay 0.4 0.9 97.9% 8.5 9.2 9.0% Guanajuato 175.5 182.3 3.9% 1,654.3 2,056.9 24.3% Hermosillo 138.5 159.7 15.3% 1,674.9 1,803.8 7.7% Mexicali 106.1 110.4 4.0% 1,132.6 1,191.9 5.2% La Paz 83.6 88.7 6.0% 914.9 995.4 8.8% Morelia 44.4 51.9 16.8% 369.2 478.8 29.7% Aguascalientes 54.5 57.0 4.5% 676.8 635.2 -6.1% Los Mochis 31.5 33.8 7.2% 338.5 384.4 13.5% Manzanillo 9.4 8.7 -7.4% 97.2 95.3 -1.9% Total 2,280.6 2,451.7 7.5% 25,959.8 27,881.6 7.4%

International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):



Airport Dec-18 Dec-19 Change Jan-Dec 18 Jan-Dec 19 Change Guadalajara 390.9 427.5 9.3% 4,038.0 4,350.5 7.7% Tijuana* 293.5 333.4 13.6% 2,333.3 2,946.1 26.3% Los Cabos 333.4 361.7 8.5% 3,576.8 3,693.4 3.3% Puerto Vallarta 351.7 353.5 0.5% 3,161.7 3,212.5 1.6% Montego Bay 438.5 448.6 2.3% 4,474.0 4,698.5 5.0% Guanajuato 65.6 69.5 5.9% 684.5 698.9 2.1% Hermosillo 6.1 6.9 12.7% 68.8 70.2 2.1% Mexicali 0.6 0.7 22.3% 5.9 6.9 17.1% La Paz 0.9 0.9 4.4% 11.4 12.8 11.8% Morelia 33.5 42.8 27.8% 360.4 418.9 16.2% Aguascalientes 17.8 22.0 24.0% 191.7 223.2 16.4% Los Mochis 0.5 0.5 -8.1% 6.3 6.9 10.2% Manzanillo 8.9 10.2 15.1% 75.3 79.4 5.4% Total 1,941.7 2,078.2 7.0% 18,988.1 20,418.4 7.5%

Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):



Airport Dec-18 Dec-19 Change Jan-Dec 18 Jan-Dec 19 Change Guadalajara 1,290.9 1,339.1 3.7% 14,351.6 14,846.3 3.4% Tijuana* 752.0 852.5 13.4% 7,835.1 8,925.9 13.9% Los Cabos 479.1 523.2 9.2% 5,249.0 5,609.1 6.9% Puerto Vallarta 484.0 519.7 7.4% 4,767.1 5,051.9 6.0% Montego Bay 438.9 449.5 2.4% 4,482.4 4,707.7 5.0% Guanajuato 241.1 251.8 4.4% 2,338.8 2,755.8 17.8% Hermosillo 144.6 166.5 15.2% 1,743.8 1,874.1 7.5% Mexicali 106.7 111.1 4.1% 1,138.5 1,198.8 5.3% La Paz 84.5 89.6 6.0% 926.3 1,008.1 8.8% Morelia 77.9 94.7 21.6% 729.6 897.8 23.0% Aguascalientes 72.3 79.0 9.3% 868.5 858.4 -1.2% Los Mochis 32.1 34.3 6.9% 344.8 391.3 13.5% Manzanillo 18.3 18.9 3.5% 172.5 174.7 1.3% Total 4,222.3 4,529.9 7.3% 44,947.9 48,299.9 7.5% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users:



Airport Dec-18 Dec-19 Change Jan-Dec 18 Jan-Dec 19 Change Tijuana 288.6 328.4 13.8% 2,261.5 2,897.9 28.1%



Kingston Airport (in thousands):﻿﻿

Passengers Dec-18 Dec-19 Change Jan-Dec 18 Jan-Dec 19 Change Domestic N/A 1.5 N/A N/A 3.2 N/A International N/A 172.7 N/A N/A 405.5 N/A Totales N/A 174.2 N/A N/A 408.7 N/A

Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Pasajeros Dec-18 Dec-19 Change Jan-Dec 18 Jan-Dec 19 Change Domestic 2,280.6 2,453.2 7.6% 25,959.8 27,884.8 7.4% International 1,941.7 2,250.8 15.9% 18,988.1 20,823.9 9.7% Totales 4,222.3 4,704.1 11.4% 44,947.9 48,708.6 8.4%

Highlights for the Period:

Seats and Load Factors: In December 2019, the number of seats available increased by 6.9% compared to December 2018; while load factor for the month increased by 30 basis points, from 79.3% in December 2018 to 79.6% in December 2019.



In December 2019, the number of seats available increased by 6.9% compared to December 2018; while load factor for the month increased by 30 basis points, from 79.3% in December 2018 to 79.6% in December 2019. New Routes: Guanajuato – Chicago O´Hare: VivaAerobus Guadalajara – Chicago O´Hare: VivaAerobus Kingston – Camiguin: Caribbean Airlines Kingston – Montego Bay: Caribbean Airlines Montego Bay – Lima: LATAM Airlines Montego Bay – Santa Clara: Sunwing Morelia – Chicago O´Hare: VivaAerobus Puerto Vallarta – Monterrey: Aeroméxico Puerto Vallarta – Tijuana: VivaAerobus Puerto Vallarta – Winnipeg: Swoop Los Cabos – Portland: Sun Country Los Cabos – Puerto Vallarta: VivaAerobus Los Cabos – Querétaro: Aeroméxico





Kingston: The Company assumed control of this airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 174.2 thousand passengers at December 2019, a 19.8% increase compared to December 2018.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

