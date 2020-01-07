On 6 January 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and MCF Group Estonia OÜ entered into a contract for the construction of the first stage of data campus in Saue Parish, Harju County.
The contract includes construction of the first data centre and office building for MCF data campus.
The contract value is approximately EUR 9 million, plus value added tax. The building is scheduled to be completed in May 2021.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, tel. +372 680 5105.
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2018, the group employed 764 people, and the group’s revenue for 2018 was EUR 418 million.
Merko Ehitus AS
Tallinn, ESTONIA
Merko Ehitus AS LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: