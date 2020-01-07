On 6 January 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and MCF Group Estonia OÜ entered into a contract for the construction of the first stage of data campus in Saue Parish, Harju County.

The contract includes construction of the first data centre and office building for MCF data campus.

The contract value is approximately EUR 9 million, plus value added tax. The building is scheduled to be completed in May 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, tel. +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee