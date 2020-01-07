BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that Board of Directors members Sam King and Angela Tucci have been included in WomenInc. Magazine’s 2019 list of the Most Influential Corporate Directors. In addition, Loren Jarrett, General Manager, Developer Tooling, has been named a Silver Stevie® Awards for Women in Business winner in the category of Female Executive of the Year – Business Products -- 11 to 2,500 Employees.



“It is because of exemplary people like Sam, Angela and Loren, who work hard every day and deliver tremendous value for their businesses, that we continue to succeed,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “It is my honor to congratulate these talented individuals on their well-deserved achievements and recognitions. Diverse perspectives are the greatest driver for innovation. We value our people because they are the best at what they do, regardless of gender identity, sexual preference, race, religion, age or anything else that makes them unique.”

WomenInc. Magazine’s list of its “2019 WomenInc.’s Most Influential Corporate Directors”

This directory features a list of more than 700 directors serving on the boards of S&P 1000/Mid-Cap publicly held companies. It is the most comprehensive listing available of women executives, influencers and achievers contributing to the leadership to corporate boards.

Sam King is CEO at Veracode, a leading provider of application security that enables the development of secure software with its SaaS-based platform. Prior to Veracode, she held leadership positions at Verisign and Razorfish. Angela Tucci is the former CEO of Apto. Prior to Apto, she held executive positions at CA Technologies, Rally Software, Symantec and NEON Enterprise Software. As Directors on Progress’ Board since February 2018, each have been instrumental in the execution of Progress’ business strategy and ensuring Progress remains a socially responsible organization. This is the first time Ms. King and Ms. Tucci have been included in the listing, on behalf of Progress.

“It is essential that the achievements and success of professional women are showcased in the highest regard and their stories are told in meaningful ways,” said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. “We are proud that we can recognize this distinguished group of women and we are inspired by their accomplishments, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate an inclusive board composition. We offer our congratulations.”

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

The world's premier business awards for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run, the Stevies have been honoring the best and brightest women in business for more than 15 years. This year more than 1,500 entries were submitted by organizations and individuals in 25 nations. Entrants were scored by a panel of jurors based on a series of criteria and winners were selected based on highest average score. Ms. Jarrett received a Silver Stevie award. Loren Jarrett was previously CMO of Progress before taking the helm as GM of Developer Tooling in June 2019.

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1 888-365-2779

pr@progress.com



